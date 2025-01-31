SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS

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- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project consists of acquisition of 42 new electric trains by the state of Schleswig-Holstein in Germany. The electric trains will operate on regional railway lines in Schleswig-Holstein and the neighbouring federal State of Hamburg, as well as the bordering country of Denmark.
The aim is to increase the supply and quality of the passenger transport services as well as promote travel by rail, thus reducing the use of road transport and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas emissions. In line with the EU objectives, the project promotes sustainable transport.
The Project entails the acquisition of new electric rolling stock to be used on regional railway lines in Schleswig-Holstein, in the neighbouring federal State of Hamburg, as well as for connections to Denmark.
The Project is expected to increase comfort of travel, allow for more frequent connections and ensure continued accessibility to persons with reduced mobility.
It shall help maintain competitiveness of rail and prevent shift of traffic from rail to road, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures.
These externalities include pollution reduction from the road diesel/petrol engines and related to noise and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, a sustained modal share of rail as the safest mode of land transport will lead to reduction of fatalities and serious accidents and the associated human suffering.
The Project supports the deployment of ERTMS, which increases the interoperability, capacity and safety or the railway system, contributing further to increasing competitiveness of rail.
The Bank's loan will be a cornerstone of the Project, facilitating a very long tenor including a capital and interest grace period, both in line with the long economic life and implementation period of the Project, as well as a flexible utilization of the funds.
The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock. Acquisition of rolling stock is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). By promoting the modal shift from road to rail, the project will generate environmental benefits.
The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The contract for the manufacturing and subsequent maintenance of the vehicles was awarded to Alstom Transport Deutschland GmbH in September 2023, reference EU-TED: 2023/S 175-550146.
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