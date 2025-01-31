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SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS

Signature(s)

Montant
250 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 250 000 000 €
Transports : 250 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
5/02/2025 : 250 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : un partenariat entre la BEI et l’établissement du Schleswig-Holstein ZUG.SH pour doter le transport ferroviaire régional de trains électriques modernes

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
6 novembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 05/02/2025
20240310
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS
LANDESANSTALT SCHIENENFAHRZEUGE SCH
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 250 million
EUR 625 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of acquisition of 42 new electric trains by the state of Schleswig-Holstein in Germany. The electric trains will operate on regional railway lines in Schleswig-Holstein and the neighbouring federal State of Hamburg, as well as the bordering country of Denmark.

The aim is to increase the supply and quality of the passenger transport services as well as promote travel by rail, thus reducing the use of road transport and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas emissions. In line with the EU objectives, the project promotes sustainable transport.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project entails the acquisition of new electric rolling stock to be used on regional railway lines in Schleswig-Holstein, in the neighbouring federal State of Hamburg, as well as for connections to Denmark.


The Project is expected to increase comfort of travel, allow for more frequent connections and ensure continued accessibility to persons with reduced mobility.


It shall help maintain competitiveness of rail and prevent shift of traffic from rail to road, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures.


These externalities include pollution reduction from the road diesel/petrol engines and related to noise and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, a sustained modal share of rail as the safest mode of land transport will lead to reduction of fatalities and serious accidents and the associated human suffering.


The Project supports the deployment of ERTMS, which increases the interoperability, capacity and safety or the railway system, contributing further to increasing competitiveness of rail.


The Bank's loan will be a cornerstone of the Project, facilitating a very long tenor including a capital and interest grace period, both in line with the long economic life and implementation period of the Project, as well as a flexible utilization of the funds.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock. Acquisition of rolling stock is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). By promoting the modal shift from road to rail, the project will generate environmental benefits.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The contract for the manufacturing and subsequent maintenance of the vehicles was awarded to Alstom Transport Deutschland GmbH in September 2023, reference EU-TED: 2023/S 175-550146.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
31 janvier 2025
5 février 2025
Documents liés
04/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : un partenariat entre la BEI et l’établissement du Schleswig-Holstein ZUG.SH pour doter le transport ferroviaire régional de trains électriques modernes

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS
Date de publication
4 Feb 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233470606
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240310
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
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04/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS
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Fiche récapitulative
SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS
Fiche technique
SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : un partenariat entre la BEI et l’établissement du Schleswig-Holstein ZUG.SH pour doter le transport ferroviaire régional de trains électriques modernes

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Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : un partenariat entre la BEI et l’établissement du Schleswig-Holstein ZUG.SH pour doter le transport ferroviaire régional de trains électriques modernes
Autres liens
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS

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