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WDP SOLAR PV AND EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE LOAN

Signature(s)

Montant
250 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Roumanie : 75 000 000 €
Transports : 30 000 000 €
Énergie : 220 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/07/2024 : 9 000 000 €
25/07/2024 : 21 000 000 €
25/07/2024 : 66 000 000 €
25/07/2024 : 154 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
26/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WDP SOLAR PV AND EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE LOAN
Communiqués associés
La BEI accorde 250 millions d’euros à WDP, spécialiste belge de l’immobilier logistique WDP, pour développer la production d’énergie verte sur ses sites européens
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une transition qui passe par les toits

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 mai 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 25/07/2024
20240288
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
WDP SOLAR PV AND EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE LOAN
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 250 million
EUR 350 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
  • Transports - Transports et entreposage
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance investments in rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV) to be installed in the warehouses de Pauw (WDP).

The rooftop installations will produce and store electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV), therefore reducing carbon emissions and air pollution compared to fossil-fuel generation. The project will increase the renewable energy generation capacity across three EU countries and thus supports the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources, as well as national and EU 2030 climate objectives.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project helps to produce electricity from low carbon sources through the installation of solar panels on the roofs of the Promoter's logistic centres and co-located EV charging stations and small battery storage.

The Project addresses market failures related to climate and environmental externalities, by contributing to the reduction in CO2 emissions and other air pollution. This Project supports national renewable energy (RE) generation targets and will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change. It also supports the Bank's priority lending objectives concerning renewable energy and it will contribute 100% to climate action. The Project is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (RE) and environment (tackling climate change). Part of the project investment costs is expected to be located in cohesion priority regions and thus eligible under Article 309 (a). The Project is expected to yield a very good economic rate of return and positive broader social benefit.

The Promoter is deemed to be capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience. With the appropriate conditions in place (please see ESDS), the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms. The EIB's financial contribution to the Project is high, as it provides longer term finance on competitive terms flexibility in drawdown and repayment, not readily available in the market. The EIB loan will also contribute to the diversification of funding sources and is expected to have a signalling and crowding-in effect.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Some of the project schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The impacts that can typically be expected from some schemes relate to visual impact, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The appraisal will focus on impacts of the project and the related mitigants, as well as on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed and this would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
24 juillet 2024
25 juillet 2024
Documents liés
26/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WDP SOLAR PV AND EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La BEI accorde 250 millions d’euros à WDP, spécialiste belge de l’immobilier logistique WDP, pour développer la production d’énergie verte sur ses sites européens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WDP SOLAR PV AND EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE LOAN
Date de publication
26 Jul 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
216992017
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240288
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays de l’UE
Roumanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
26/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WDP SOLAR PV AND EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE LOAN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
WDP SOLAR PV AND EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE LOAN
Fiche technique
WDP SOLAR PV AND EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE LOAN
Communiqués associés
La BEI accorde 250 millions d’euros à WDP, spécialiste belge de l’immobilier logistique WDP, pour développer la production d’énergie verte sur ses sites européens
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une transition qui passe par les toits

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
La BEI accorde 250 millions d’euros à WDP, spécialiste belge de l’immobilier logistique WDP, pour développer la production d’énergie verte sur ses sites européens
Article sur un sujet connexe
Une transition qui passe par les toits
Autres liens
Related public register
26/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WDP SOLAR PV AND EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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