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CASA INSTALLATION & FEMINISATION PLS MBIL II

Signature(s)

Montant
400 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 400 000 000 €
Lignes de crédit : 400 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2024 : 200 000 000 €
30/07/2024 : 200 000 000 €

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 août 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/07/2024
20240274
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CASA INSTALLATION & FEMINISATION PLS MBIL II
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to Crédit Agricole to support projects in the French healthcare industry carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), including professionals.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to SMEs and entrepreneurs in the French healthcare system. Up to 50% of the MBIL total amount will support new start-ups in the sector and 30% to enterprises run by women.

Additionnalité et impact

The project aims to increase access to finance for SMEs and professionals operating in the healthcare and medical sectors in France, with a focus on new business installations (clinics, medical studios, etc.) and gender equality.


Therefore, this operation will contribute to supporting the Bank's priority objectives in terms of SME support, health, and gender equality. Additionally, up to 90% of EIB funds are expected to be channelled to French cohesion (transition) regions, as per the Financial Intermediary (FI)'s historical track record.


The EIB loan will target in particular healthcare practitioners willing to install their own business, thus helping to better distribute healthcare services across France and fight against the so-called "medical deserts" impacting roughly 9 million people in France. Moreover, with a minimum of 30% of EIB funds to be allocated to businesses run by women or offering women quality employment or dedicated products and services, the project is also expected to support women's presence in the sector.


The operation supports as well the FI's intervention in the healthcare sector, by facilitating its lending to some targeted investments. The FI is financially sound and has a sufficient track record of implementing and allocating EIB products.


The EIB intervention will enhance access to finance for final beneficiaries and improve financing conditions for them as the FI will need to transfer a minimum financial advantage in its contractual conditions. Furthermore, additional flexibility is provided in terms of drawdowns and repayment profile, hence mirroring the economic life of the investments. 


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
16 juillet 2024
30 juillet 2024

Clause de non-responsabilité

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