IBERDROLA WIND FARM GREECE

The implementation of the Project increases RES generation capacity in Greece and contributes to its 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan and the REPowerEU Action Plan.





The financing of this Project contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy, Environmental Sustainability and Climate Action, as well as Social and Economic Cohesion.





The Project will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). It is expected to rely primarily on revenues from commercial PPAs and the wholesale market, thereby improving market efficiency and competition.





The Project is expected to have a positive ERR, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. It will generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable energy at a cost reasonably below alternatives in Greece. On project quality, the Project is implemented by a promoter with strong capacity and expertise in this field.





EIB's financing will allow the Promoter to diversify its funding sources and decrease its dependence on intra-group financing. It will provide the Promoter with more favourable terms than market alternatives and will allow the Promoter to also apply for a complementary RRF loan (funds under EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility).