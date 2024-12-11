ATIDI MEMBERSHIP INCREASE COTE D IVOIRE

The operation aims at financing the purchase of additional shares of the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) by the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire thereby enabling the country to have access to additional insurance and guarantee instruments in favour of both its public and private sectors.





This operation will directly benefit sectors in line with the EU's Low Carbon Transition Team Europe initiative (up to 75%) and on a best effort basis to the Sustainable Cocoa Team Europe Initiative (TEI). By supporting the Low Carbon Transition TEI in particular, the operation will be aligned with Cote d'Ivoire's National Development Plan spanning 2021-25 and with the country's ESG strategy renewed in 2023.





In addition, the operation is expected to benefit directly foreign direct investors and trade business operators, including European ones who seek to reduce the risk of their activities thanks to the insurance and guarantee instruments offered by ATIDI.





The operation helps to fulfil a wide range of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably SDG 7 Affordable and clean energy, SDG 8 Decent work and economic growth, SDG 9 Industry , innovation and infrastructure and SDG 13 Climate change mitigation.