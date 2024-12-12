ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II

The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in Romania over the period 2024-2026. It addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets and planned development, including automation and tele-control. The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply by reducing the risk of supply interruptions, and it contributes to the integration of low-carbon generation and thus reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.





The investments contribute to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in 2021-2030 National Energy and Climate Plan of Romania. 100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions in Romania.





The programme has good economic rate of return and broader social benefit and generates additional employment in construction. The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project. The financing will also have an important signalling effect in times when energy companies face significant financing needs. Long tenor and flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) provided by the Bank will help the Promoter in achieving the investment objectives.