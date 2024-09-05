BREITBAND KAERNTEN

The Project concerns the roll-out of Very High Capacity Networks in the district of Carinthia (Austria) to connect 22k households in 40 municipalities in areas where private operators are not providing Very High Capacity Networks services due to lack of commercial interest. The Project focuses on rural and very remote areas.





The Project contributes to the policy objective of Digital Infrastructure. It will lead to the deployment of innovative and secure telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and safe access to ultrafast broadband services, enabling innovative digital services and reinforcing digital transformation. These benefits are however not fully captured by the Project revenues, a market failure leading to underinvestment. Moreover, the Project addresses the typical market failures leading to underinvestment in infrastructures, due to significant investment costs, particularly in scarcely populated regions, in front of uncertain revenue flows.





The EIB loan is key for the diversification of the funding as it fully complements the grant structure and facilitates a solid financier base. As a first-time borrower BIK Breitbandinitiative Kärnten GmbH ("BIK") benefits from a long term to match the economic life of the underlying infrastructure assets. The flexible tranching of the EIB loan balances favourably the predefined grant regime. The long availability allows the borrower an optimized use of the credit line to enhance the implementation of the regional sub-projects.



