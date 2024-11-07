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MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2

Signature(s)

Montant
430 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 430 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 430 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
11/03/2025 : 430 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Canal de Isabel II signent un prêt de 430 millions d’euros pour des investissements dans les infrastructures hydriques de la Communauté de Madrid

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 mai 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 11/03/2025
20240063
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
CANAL DE ISABEL II SA MP
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 430 million
EUR 992 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the promoter's water and wastewater investment programme aimed at improving the quality and resilience the services provided in the region of Madrid.

The aim is to upkeep resilient, efficient and sustainable water services while ensuring compliance with the environmental requirements set by the national and the EU legislation.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project consists of an investment loan that will finance the promoter's 2023-2029 investment plan in the Region of Madrid. These investments are aimed at improving existing water infrastructure as well as improving environmental performance. The Project will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and falls under the EIB's vertical policy objective of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources whilst also contributing to the horizontal policy objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, through positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits, notably increased resilience against climate risks. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

 

The EIB provides an important financial contribution to Canal as it allows to distribute the cost of financing in the long term, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing. The EIB supports Canal's source of funds diversification.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investment is geared toward upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks) bringing positive environmental impacts. The promoter will be required to comply with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC). This investment is expected to improve the resilience of the water supply system and to preserve water resources in a water stress area. It will, therefore, increase the quality of life in the project area. Social negative impacts are only temporary (e.g. occupation of public and private space, safety hazards during construction, traffic, noise) and will be addressed as part of the planning for the implementation of each scheme. The promoter has demonstrated sound practices with respect to environmental, health and safety management and will be required to ensure compliance with the applicable legislation regarding social matters. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources, Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
7 novembre 2024
11 mars 2025
Documents liés
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
16/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
16/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
13/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Canal de Isabel II signent un prêt de 430 millions d’euros pour des investissements dans les infrastructures hydriques de la Communauté de Madrid

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
17 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
224873661
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240063
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
17 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213390712
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240063
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
17 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213391069
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240063
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Date de publication
17 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213380729
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240063
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
16 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213380935
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240063
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
16 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213390921
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240063
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
17 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213380728
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240063
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
17 Jul 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213390920
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240063
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Date de publication
13 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213099482
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240063
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Fiche technique
MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Canal de Isabel II signent un prêt de 430 millions d’euros pour des investissements dans les infrastructures hydriques de la Communauté de Madrid

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et Canal de Isabel II signent un prêt de 430 millions d’euros pour des investissements dans les infrastructures hydriques de la Communauté de Madrid
Autres liens
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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