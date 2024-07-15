HELABA PS PROJECTS IN KASSEL

The Project concerns the construction of a new school building and a fire and rescue station in the City of Kassel. The Project is well embedded in the City's urban development and sectorial strategies. It is a strategic investment to enhance the City's resilience and the citizens' quality of life.





The Project creates positive externalities as it will promote access to high-quality public education, which benefits society and the broader economy, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading. Additionally, the investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have significant positive externalities, as they contribute to reducing GHG emissions. Finally, the Project supports services of overriding public interest that concern public goods and reduce negative externalities, and therefore would not be supplied adequately through competitive markets. The Project therefore helps correcting a market failure.





By being able to offer stable and long-term funding at competitive rates, a financial advantage is generated through the EIB's intervention which is transferred partially to the final beneficiary, for example in the form of reduced interest rate payable.



