SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE MALAWI - LOAN FOR MSMES

The up to EUR 15 million loan to Centenary Bank Limited of Malawi, an impact-driven institution, will expand access to finance for women smallholders and rural-based small enterprises, directly complementing EU-funded programmes by adding a much-needed credit component for their final beneficiaries.





The facility is exclusively targeting enterprises with less than 10 employees and embeds a strong gender sectoral focus: half of the funds will support women-owned/-led businesses, and 50% will finance enterprises engaged in sustainable agriculture.





By addressing a persistent market failure in the provision of finance to very small businesses?an essential yet vulnerable segment that provides more than 70% of Malawi's employment and is heavily concentrated in agriculture?the operation promotes greater financial inclusion and economic resilience. It is fully aligned with the objectives of the European Green Deal, the Global Gateway, and the European Investment Package, promoting a green, inclusive, and digital recovery.





With its emphasis on sustainable agrifood systems and gender equity, the credit line contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals.





In addition to long-tenor funding and an extended availability period, the operation provides Centenary Bank Limited of Malawi with technical assistance and capacity-building support to strengthen institutional capabilities and deepen outreach to underserved clients.