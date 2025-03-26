CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION

The operation, in the form of an EIB guarantee on a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic securitization of loans, aims to generate a new portfolio of eligible loans to Spanish individuals, SMEs, and self-employed persons dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) projects.

The operation seeks to improve and diversify access to finance for private individuals engaging in small-scale renewable energy projects and energy efficiency investments in existing buildings. It will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emissions, improved energy security, and greater energy efficiency. The project is fully aligned with the REPowerEU Action Plan and Spain's NECP 2030.





On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter.

In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable electricity at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in Spain.





The FI's capacity and track record to originate, appraise, and monitor potential loas financed have been assessed and are deemed satisfactory.





The EIB is leveraging both its own and the promoter's solid expertise in ABS operations to implement a structured finance operation The technical features and policy targets of this operation are highly innovative and original by financial market standards.