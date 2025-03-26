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CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Montant
93 100 007,15 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 93 100 007,15 €
Industrie : 93 100 007,15 €
Date(s) de signature
31/03/2025 : 93 100 007,15 €
Autres liens
Related public register
02/04/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Communiqués associés
Espagne : le Groupe BEI et Cetelem mettent à disposition 200 millions d’euros pour le financement d’investissements liés à l’efficacité énergétique des logements
Projet apparenté
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
25 mars 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 31/03/2025
20230971
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
BANCO CETELEM SAU
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 110 million
EUR 231 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The operation - under the EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS (2022-0538) - consists of a synthetic securitisation of a consumer loan portfolio for Cetelem (BNP's consumer bank in Spain) to finance Climate action projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as private individuals in Spain.

The aim is to originate a new portfolio of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability loans to individuals and households to renovate their residential properties, carry out small scale renewable energy project and purchase equipment for residential energy efficiency in Spain.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation, in the form of an EIB guarantee on a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic securitization of loans, aims to generate a new portfolio of eligible loans to Spanish individuals, SMEs, and self-employed persons dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) projects.

The operation seeks to improve and diversify access to finance for private individuals engaging in small-scale renewable energy projects and energy efficiency investments in existing buildings. It will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emissions, improved energy security, and greater energy efficiency. The project is fully aligned with the REPowerEU Action Plan and Spain's NECP 2030.


On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter.

In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable electricity at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in Spain.


The FI's capacity and track record to originate, appraise, and monitor potential loas financed have been assessed and are deemed satisfactory.


The EIB is leveraging both its own and the promoter's solid expertise in ABS operations to implement a structured finance operation The technical features and policy targets of this operation are highly innovative and original by financial market standards.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
26 mars 2025
31 mars 2025
Documents liés
02/04/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : le Groupe BEI et Cetelem mettent à disposition 200 millions d’euros pour le financement d’investissements liés à l’efficacité énergétique des logements

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Date de publication
2 Apr 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
241965713
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230971
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
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Related public register
02/04/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Fiche technique
CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Communiqués associés
Espagne : le Groupe BEI et Cetelem mettent à disposition 200 millions d’euros pour le financement d’investissements liés à l’efficacité énergétique des logements
Projet apparenté
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : le Groupe BEI et Cetelem mettent à disposition 200 millions d’euros pour le financement d’investissements liés à l’efficacité énergétique des logements
Autres liens
Related public register
02/04/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CETELEM ENHANCED ABS FOR CLIMATE ACTION
Projet apparenté
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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