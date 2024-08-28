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PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND

Signature(s)

Montant
650 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Belgique : 650 000 000 €
Énergie : 650 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
23/10/2024 : 650 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Communiqués associés
Belgique : transition vers l’énergie verte - la BEI prête 650 millions d’euros à Elia Transmission Belgium pour le projet Île Princesse Elisabeth

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 juin 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/10/2024
20230946
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
ELIA TRANSMISSION BELGIUM SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 650 million
EUR 1105 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Princess Elisabeth, where the project is located, is an artificial island located 45 km off the Belgian coast. The project will cover the first phase of the programme supporting the island's electricity transmission infrastructure.

The project will act as an electricity hub connecting new planned offshore wind farms and interconnectors to the onshore electrical transmission grid.

Additionnalité et impact

The project is an artificial energy island designed to host electricity infrastructure. This is the first phase in a project that will eventually act as a hub for a planned new offshore wind zone, connecting to the onshore electrical transmission grid. The entire project also known as the Princess Elisabeth Island project. The project is supporting the deployment of new offshore wind renewable capacity, consistent with EU 2030 climate and renewable targets and 2050 net-zero emission ambitions in Belgium and the EU.


The Project addresses a number of market challenges:

as enabling infrastructure for the connection of significant (+3.5GW) new planned offshore wind capacity, the Project will contribute to further increase security of supply, which can be considered a public good. The integration of low-carbon generation reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.

As it is the planned landing point for future Interconnectors with the UK and the Nordic countries, this Project also has potential future cross border impact, increasing interconnection capacity and strengthening the internal EU energy market. Electricity interconnectors increase competition and reduce market power.


The Project supports the Sustainable Energy public policy goal, in particular by contributing to secure the necessary enabling infrastructure, in line with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy.


According to the EU Taxonomy, electricity transmission infrastructure in the interconnected European System (on a decarbonisation trajectory) is also considered as making a Substantial contribution to climate change mitigation, and hence contributing to the Bank's Climate Action objective.


The use of an artificial island as an electricity connection hub is a first-of-a-kind in Europe and even in the world. 


The Project is deemed to deliver very good economic benefits and good social benefits. The Beneficiary (Elia Transmission Belgium) is an experienced operator of electricity transmission networks with a sound project management structure. The contractors used for marine works (DEME and Jan De Nul) are also experienced in this field with a proven track record of similar projects. The employment impact of the Project is rated Good, according to the Bank's methodology. With the appropriate conditions in place (please see ESDS), the Project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The artificial island was subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. The Competent Authority issued an environmental permit on 26 September 2023. The project will contribute to the climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

As a regulated electricity transmission system operation, the promoter is bound to implement public procurement procedures as per requirements of the Utilities Directive (2014/25 /EU), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
28 août 2024
23 octobre 2024
Documents liés
11/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
30/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Belgique : transition vers l’énergie verte - la BEI prête 650 millions d’euros à Elia Transmission Belgium pour le projet Île Princesse Elisabeth

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Date de publication
11 Jul 2024
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205038308
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Date de publication
12 Jul 2024
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205037815
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Date de publication
12 Jul 2024
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205038911
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Date de publication
12 Jul 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205037702
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Date de publication
12 Jul 2024
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205037370
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Date de publication
12 Jul 2024
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205038801
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Date de publication
12 Jul 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205038473
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Date de publication
12 Jul 2024
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205037701
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Date de publication
12 Jul 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205038145
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Date de publication
12 Jul 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
205037589
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Date de publication
30 Aug 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
215946073
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230946
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Fiche technique
PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Communiqués associés
Belgique : transition vers l’énergie verte - la BEI prête 650 millions d’euros à Elia Transmission Belgium pour le projet Île Princesse Elisabeth

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Belgique : transition vers l’énergie verte - la BEI prête 650 millions d’euros à Elia Transmission Belgium pour le projet Île Princesse Elisabeth
Autres liens
Related public register
11/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND

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