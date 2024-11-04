Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
DEBRECEN WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

Signature(s)

Montant
125 303 860 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Hongrie : 125 303 860 €
Eau, assainissement : 125 303 860 €
Date(s) de signature
5/08/2025 : 125 303 860 €
DEBRECEN WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM UPGRADES
04/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEBRECEN WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM UPGRADES

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 avril 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 05/08/2025
20230845
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
DEBRECEN WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM UPGRADES
MUNICIPALITY OF DEBRECEN
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
HUF 100000 million (EUR 245 million)
HUF 202520 million (EUR 497 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the upgrade of the water supply, sewerage and stormwater management infrastructure in the Municipality of Debrecen.

The aim is to allow the Municipality of Debrecen to meet the increasing demand of the growing population of industrial, communal and retail customers.

Additionality and Impact

The project encompasses an investment program focused on enhancing and expanding drinking water, wastewater, and storm water management infrastructure in the municipality of Debrecen. Debrecen is the second largest city in Hungary with a population of 200 000 inhabitants. The city is the economic, cultural and scientific center of Eastern Hungary. The development of water supply systems, sewerage, and storm infrastructure not only addresses basic infrastructure needs such as provision of clean and safe drinking water, effective treatment and disposal of wastewater but also aligns with EIB and EU policy objectives in environmental protection and climate action by promoting sustainable water management practices and enhancing community resilience to climate change. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The project contributes to economic and social cohesion by overcoming barriers to private sector investment in a less developed region. Specific barriers are incomplete markets, where capital resources and opportunities are lacking and imperfect information for decision-making. By addressing these market failures, the project aims to encourage and facilitate private investment for the overall development of the region. The EIB financing is structured to adequately address the Borrower's financing needs for the project, and will accelerate its implementation.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will contribute to ensuring compliance with key EU directives in the water sector notably the Drinking Water Directive 2020/2184, Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be respected. None of the schemes will fall under Annex I of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Some others may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The relevant EIAs and screening decisions will be reviewed during appraisal. For any part of the project that may have an impact on a nature conservation site, Promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
4 novembre 2024
5 août 2025
Documents liés
04/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEBRECEN WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM UPGRADES
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEBRECEN WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM UPGRADES
Date de publication
6 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
228911410
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230845
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Hongrie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
04/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DEBRECEN WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM UPGRADES
Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

