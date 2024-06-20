Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION

Signature(s)

Montant
435 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Finlande : 435 000 000 €
Industrie : 435 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
11/07/2024 : 435 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
24/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Communiqués associés
Finlande : un prêt de la BEI de 435 millions d’euros permettra à l’entreprise d’exploitation forestière Stora Enso de proposer des emballages durables pour les produits alimentaires et de soins personnels

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 juillet 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 11/07/2024
20230834
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
STORA ENSO OYJ
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 435 million
EUR 1095 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance investments to convert an idle paper machine from coated fine-paper to consumer board products to improve circularity and support plastic substitution. Additionally, this will support the promoter's growth strategy in renewable packaging by providing new volume for growing packaging segments. The investment is fully aligned with the promoter's sustainability commitments and its strategic shift towards sustainable and renewable packaging solutions. This is the second phase of a large mill conversion into renewable packaging production, which will also significantly improve the carbon footprint of the company.

The modernisation of the mill will reduce its environmental footprint by installing highly efficient process technology in line with Best Available Techniques (BAT). It will support circularity by further enhancing the recycling performance of the Packaging Materials division's product portfolio. The site's total scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions will remain at a low level (as they were already reduced by 80% during the first conversion in 2021).

Additionnalité et impact

The project reduces negative process externalities in producing renewable packaging solutions that require high hygiene standards and, therefore, substitute for plastics in packaging. The project addresses suboptimal investment situations by strengthening supply for, and competitiveness of sustainable, recyclable and renewable packaging applications against traditional mainstream plastics packaging generating negative environmental and carbon externalities. Thereby, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, the EU Bioeconomy strategy, EU Packaging and Packaging Waste directive as well as the EU Circular Economy Action Plan.


The proposed loan will diversify Stora Enso's financing sources and extend the debt maturity profile, which will improve the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's long tenor is highly valuable to the company in financing assets with long economic lifetimes. The EIB loan supporting renewable packaging investments will also complement Stora Enso's other green and sustainable finance instruments.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is aligned with the EU Green Deal, the EU Bioeconomy and Plastics strategies, and the EU Circular Economy Action Plan. The investment will deliver effective and sustainable solutions for combatting global problems such as plastic waste by substituting fossil-based materials with renewable, recyclable and compostable materials in packaging and consumer goods manufacturing. The project falls under the scope of Annex I of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU Directive), as well as of the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) 2010/75/EU. An EIA for the new packing board line is publicly available and an environmental permit change application for the capacity increase is currently underway. A complete assessment of the permitting processes will be done at appraisal.

Although the promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement, the EIB will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
20 juin 2024
11 juillet 2024
Documents liés
24/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Finlande : un prêt de la BEI de 435 millions d’euros permettra à l’entreprise d’exploitation forestière Stora Enso de proposer des emballages durables pour les produits alimentaires et de soins personnels

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Date de publication
24 May 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
191295138
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230834
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
24/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Fiche technique
STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Communiqués associés
Finlande : un prêt de la BEI de 435 millions d’euros permettra à l’entreprise d’exploitation forestière Stora Enso de proposer des emballages durables pour les produits alimentaires et de soins personnels

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Finlande : un prêt de la BEI de 435 millions d’euros permettra à l’entreprise d’exploitation forestière Stora Enso de proposer des emballages durables pour les produits alimentaires et de soins personnels
Autres liens
Related public register
24/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes