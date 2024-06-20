STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION

The project reduces negative process externalities in producing renewable packaging solutions that require high hygiene standards and, therefore, substitute for plastics in packaging. The project addresses suboptimal investment situations by strengthening supply for, and competitiveness of sustainable, recyclable and renewable packaging applications against traditional mainstream plastics packaging generating negative environmental and carbon externalities. Thereby, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, the EU Bioeconomy strategy, EU Packaging and Packaging Waste directive as well as the EU Circular Economy Action Plan.





The proposed loan will diversify Stora Enso's financing sources and extend the debt maturity profile, which will improve the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's long tenor is highly valuable to the company in financing assets with long economic lifetimes. The EIB loan supporting renewable packaging investments will also complement Stora Enso's other green and sustainable finance instruments.



