VOESTALPINE STEEL INNOVATION RDI

The project fully supports the Bank's Public Policy Goal 'Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Research, Innovation and Digital' and partially CA&ES climate mitigation - RDI. The project concerns private sector RDI for (i) smarter iron and steelmaking processes with a lower footprint and (ii) new high-tech steel and special steel products. While the outcome and ultimate commercialisation of R&D activities are highly uncertain the supported project is associated with positive knowledge externalities. They are generated through the promoter's collaboration with customers, other steel producers, universities and research institutes. In addition, the outcome of the R&D activities, if successful, will as well lead to multiple positive environmental and climate externalities. Given the wide range of sectors in which the promoter's products will be used, the knowledge spill-overs will generate benefits for society and for many sectors of the economy that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.