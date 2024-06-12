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UNICAM CAMPUS UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Montant
22 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 22 000 000 €
Éducation : 22 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
10/07/2024 : 22 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
15/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UNICAM CAMPUS UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI octroie 22 millions d’euros pour l’agrandissement du campus de l’université de Camerino
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 juin 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 10/07/2024
20230804
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
UNICAM CAMPUS UPGRADE
UNIVERSITA' DEGLI STUDI DI CAMERINO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 22 million
EUR 46 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The loan will support the upgrade of UNICAM campus (University of Camerino) located in the Marche region (central Italy). In particular, the project supports the construction and renovation of administrative, academic and research facilities as well as new student accommodation. Investments also concern energy efficiency and green energy production.

The aim is to increase the capacity for student accommodation in the city and enhance the research and learning environment. The upgrade of UNICAM campus will help to align to modern pedagogical methods, meet the local demand, also in terms of labour market outlook, thus contributing to human capital formation.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project supports the continuing expansion, renovation and modernisation of the campus of the University of Camerino (UNICAM), which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments. It addresses a market failure with regard to sub-optimal levels of investment in higher education in Italy. The Project will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved teaching, learning and research.


The EIB brings a comprehensive financial contribution to the investment programme by providing the University with financial benefit and customized terms. EIB brings expertise in structuring the financing (availability, grace period, tranching) to best fit the University and Project financial needs.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover university and research infrastructure, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, university and research infrastructure may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency target sas defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Furthermore, the climate plans of the universities and/or their regions and application of adaptation measures will be assessed within the context of the proposed investments during the appraisal. Social and other environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be further verified during the appraisal of the subsequent sub-projects.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU. The Bank will also require the Promoter to publish tender notices in the EU Official Journal (OJEU), as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
12 juin 2024
10 juillet 2024
Documents liés
15/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UNICAM CAMPUS UPGRADE
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI octroie 22 millions d’euros pour l’agrandissement du campus de l’université de Camerino

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UNICAM CAMPUS UPGRADE
Date de publication
15 Jun 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
185549555
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230804
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
15/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UNICAM CAMPUS UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
UNICAM CAMPUS UPGRADE
Fiche technique
UNICAM CAMPUS UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI octroie 22 millions d’euros pour l’agrandissement du campus de l’université de Camerino
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI octroie 22 millions d’euros pour l’agrandissement du campus de l’université de Camerino
Autres liens
Related public register
15/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UNICAM CAMPUS UPGRADE
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

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