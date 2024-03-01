MASPEX ENERGY AND RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Fiche récapitulative
The project will finance investments in supporting Maspex group in adopting energy efficiency measures, building and operating a waste water treatment plant, as well as increasing the renewable energy generation.
By increasing renewable energy generation capacity, energy efficiency measures and upgrading the promoter's used water treatment, the project will help saving energy, generate renewable energy, and improve water quality, and thus reduce the production facilities environmental footprint.
The project aims to enhance the promoter's long-term capability by boosting renewable energy production and energy efficiency in its manufacturing facilities. It addresses market failures by significantly reducing emissions, thereby tackling environmental issues, and by funding water infrastructure improvements that yield public health savings, enhance water quality, and foster socio-economic growth in the impacted regions. Furthermore, the initiative bolsters the EU's economic, social, and territorial cohesion by aligning investments with regional development strategies in cohesion areas. It contributes to the EU Green Deal's goals, driving the industry towards a green economy. The project adheres to a low-carbon, resilient approach, consistent with the Bank's focus on water management and European environmental protection policies, specifically the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.
The financial value added provided by the EIB loan is highly appreciated by the Promoter. The long tenor of the EIB loan (up to 8 years) is well in line with the economic life of the underlying investments and it is perfectly suited to finance investments with long payback period such as the energy and resource efficiency measures as well as renewable energy sources. The funding of similar maturities is not easily available on the Polish loan market. Also, customised terms such as flexible drawdown over the long availability period are of value to the Promoter because of the multiannual Project's implementation period. The EIB involvement will have a signalling effect to the commercial banks and potentially a bond market (which the Group aims to tap), that the EIB is standing by to support the Promoter's sustainable development strategy.
Some of the project's components may fall under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and might be subject to a full EIA process if determined by the competent authorities. During the appraisal, the EIA process will be analysed. Food safety aspects will also be assessed. The investment will take place within existing industrial facilities, thus, owing to the project's technical characteristics and location, negative impacts by the project on any site of nature conservation are considered unlikely. Nonetheless, these aspects will be thoroughly verified during the due diligence.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB will duly inform the European Commission and this will require the promoter to apply those rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.