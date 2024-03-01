MASPEX ENERGY AND RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

The project aims to enhance the promoter's long-term capability by boosting renewable energy production and energy efficiency in its manufacturing facilities. It addresses market failures by significantly reducing emissions, thereby tackling environmental issues, and by funding water infrastructure improvements that yield public health savings, enhance water quality, and foster socio-economic growth in the impacted regions. Furthermore, the initiative bolsters the EU's economic, social, and territorial cohesion by aligning investments with regional development strategies in cohesion areas. It contributes to the EU Green Deal's goals, driving the industry towards a green economy. The project adheres to a low-carbon, resilient approach, consistent with the Bank's focus on water management and European environmental protection policies, specifically the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.





The financial value added provided by the EIB loan is highly appreciated by the Promoter. The long tenor of the EIB loan (up to 8 years) is well in line with the economic life of the underlying investments and it is perfectly suited to finance investments with long payback period such as the energy and resource efficiency measures as well as renewable energy sources. The funding of similar maturities is not easily available on the Polish loan market. Also, customised terms such as flexible drawdown over the long availability period are of value to the Promoter because of the multiannual Project's implementation period. The EIB involvement will have a signalling effect to the commercial banks and potentially a bond market (which the Group aims to tap), that the EIB is standing by to support the Promoter's sustainable development strategy.



