CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL

Signature(s)

Montant
250 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 250 000 000 €
Énergie : 250 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
31/07/2025 : 100 000 000 €
31/07/2024 : 150 000 000 €
Fiche technique
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL
Fiche récapitulative
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL
23/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
4 octobre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 31/07/2024
20230756
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL
CAISSE D'EPARGNE CEPAC
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 350 million
EUR 467 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility that will support predominantly private companies promoting small and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.

The aim is to facilitate investments that support national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation. As such, the project contributes to EU energy objectives, notably to make energy sustainable, secure and affordable.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will contribute to the timely deployment in the next years of renewable energy generation capacity in France, which will be key to meet the mid/long term national and EU energy objectives as well as the REPowerEU Action Plan. The Project will also support the EIB's priority lending objectives concerning renewable energy and will contribute fully towards the Bank's climate action objectives.


In terms of addressing market failures, the project will produce electricity from low carbon sources and thereby help to address the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.


On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter. In terms of project results, it is expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in France.


The EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE, a well-known intermediary of EIB's support to the renewable energy sector in France. The funds will be intermediated through BPCE group's regional network, Caisse d'Epargne Provence-Alpes-Corse ("CEPAC"). CEPAC will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.


Based on the GDP proxy, around 59% of the financing volume is expected to be invested in cohesion priority regions.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. CEPAC will ensure the projects' compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
23 mai 2024
31 juillet 2024
Documents liés
23/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL
Fiche récapitulative
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL
Fiche technique
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL
Date de publication
22 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
190820421
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230756
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
23/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL
Fiche récapitulative
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL
Fiche technique
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II FL

