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VALLE UMBRA WATER SECTOR UPGRADE- GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Montant
20 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 20 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 20 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
3/05/2024 : 20 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VALLE UMBRA WATER SECTOR UPGRADE- GREEN LOAN
Communiqués associés
Italie : premier projet InvestEU en Ombrie - un financement de 35 millions d’euros de la BEI pour améliorer la résilience et l’efficacité des services de l’eau fournis par Valle Umbra Servizi
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
15 avril 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 03/05/2024
20230754
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
VALLE UMBRA WATER SECTOR UPGRADE- GREEN LOAN
VALLE UMBRA SERVIZI SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 35 million
EUR 106 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns VUS's 2023-2028 water and wastewater investment programme, aimed at improving system resilience through interconnections of the water distribution networks, new water sources, and leakage reduction as well as optimisation of existing sewerage treatment facilities.

The aim is to support the promoter's investments (e.g. water and wastewater treatment plants, sewerage networks, and energy efficiency) in the Italian region of Umbria.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Environment and Resources. The Project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Umbria Region in Italy, by improving the coverage and quality of integrated water services, and bringing operational efficiency improvements, as well as increasing resilience towards droughts. In doing so, it will also ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector. Being located in Umbria, a transition cohesion region in Italy, the Project will contribute to the EU's economic social and territorial cohesion.

The Project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health, environmental benefits and water security (including resilience against climate change), which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

Given the counterpart's relatively small size and low capital levels, the EIB would not be able to provide financing support to the same extent without InvestEU. The EIB support is expected to bring a tangible value added by lowering the project's cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financers. Moreover, the Bank is providing an important technical contribution through an advisory assignment for the development of the Promoter's decarbonisation plan. Considering the magnitude of the Project's funding needs, it is expected that the EIB support will contribute to accelerate its implementation.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The upgrade of water and wastewater infrastructure brings positive environmental impacts. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and EU and national environmental legislation, notably under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) and Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) will be verified during appraisal. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation and mitigation, as well as water resources protection. This Project also brings substantial health advantages and environmental quality improvements to the affected population, thereby increasing the quality of life in the project area. Social negative impacts are only temporary (e.g. occupation of public and private space, safety hazards during construction, traffic, noise) and will be addressed as part of the planning for the implementation of each scheme. The Promoter has demonstrated sound practices concerning to environmental, health and safety management. As per social matters, the promoter will also be requested to comply with the relevant applicable legislation.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
11 avril 2024
3 mai 2024
Documents liés
17/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VALLE UMBRA WATER SECTOR UPGRADE- GREEN LOAN
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : premier projet InvestEU en Ombrie - un financement de 35 millions d’euros de la BEI pour améliorer la résilience et l’efficacité des services de l’eau fournis par Valle Umbra Servizi

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VALLE UMBRA WATER SECTOR UPGRADE- GREEN LOAN
Date de publication
17 Apr 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
188690655
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230754
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VALLE UMBRA WATER SECTOR UPGRADE- GREEN LOAN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
VALLE UMBRA WATER SECTOR UPGRADE- GREEN LOAN
Fiche technique
VALLE UMBRA WATER SECTOR UPGRADE- GREEN LOAN
Communiqués associés
Italie : premier projet InvestEU en Ombrie - un financement de 35 millions d’euros de la BEI pour améliorer la résilience et l’efficacité des services de l’eau fournis par Valle Umbra Servizi
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : premier projet InvestEU en Ombrie - un financement de 35 millions d’euros de la BEI pour améliorer la résilience et l’efficacité des services de l’eau fournis par Valle Umbra Servizi
Autres liens
Related public register
17/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VALLE UMBRA WATER SECTOR UPGRADE- GREEN LOAN
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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