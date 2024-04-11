VALLE UMBRA WATER SECTOR UPGRADE- GREEN LOAN

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Environment and Resources. The Project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Umbria Region in Italy, by improving the coverage and quality of integrated water services, and bringing operational efficiency improvements, as well as increasing resilience towards droughts. In doing so, it will also ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector. Being located in Umbria, a transition cohesion region in Italy, the Project will contribute to the EU's economic social and territorial cohesion.

The Project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, including those associated with public goods, unaccounted for externalities and information failures, generating positive health, environmental benefits and water security (including resilience against climate change), which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

Given the counterpart's relatively small size and low capital levels, the EIB would not be able to provide financing support to the same extent without InvestEU. The EIB support is expected to bring a tangible value added by lowering the project's cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financers. Moreover, the Bank is providing an important technical contribution through an advisory assignment for the development of the Promoter's decarbonisation plan. Considering the magnitude of the Project's funding needs, it is expected that the EIB support will contribute to accelerate its implementation.