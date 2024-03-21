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ZF ACTIVE SAFETY R&D INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Montant
425 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Czechia : 37 825 000 €
Roumanie : 42 925 000 €
Pologne : 48 025 000 €
Allemagne : 296 225 000 €
Services : 425 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
8/07/2024 : 37 825 000 €
8/07/2024 : 42 925 000 €
8/07/2024 : 48 025 000 €
8/07/2024 : 296 225 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
31/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ZF ACTIVE SAFETY R&D INVESTMENTS
Communiqués associés
La BEI soutient l’activité de développement technologique de ZF pour préparer la mobilité de demain

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 juillet 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 08/07/2024
20230751
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ZF ACTIVE SAFETY R&D INVESTMENTS
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 425 million
EUR 1324 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Commerce; réparation d'automobiles et de motocycles
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the promoter's investments in research and development (R&D) for innovative active safety technologies in automotive braking and steering, improving functional and safety performance of future vehicle applications such as autonomous driving.

The aim is to further develop innovative component and system technologies for vehicle active safety and automated driving applications. The project will also contribute to improve vehicle performance and safety, enhance their overall energy efficiency, reduce emissions and manufacturing cost, and therefore lower the barriers to the adoption of such technologies in the market.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the promoter's investments in R&D for innovative active safety technologies in automotive braking and steering systems, developing cost-, resource- and energy-efficient solutions to the relevant trends, needs and transformational challenges affecting the promoter's customer industries. It will further knowledge creation and diffusion through the promoter's extensive R&D collaborations with customers, industrial and supply chain partners, research institutes, innovative startups, and through its patenting activities. It will also contribute to a continued reskilling and upskilling of promoter's resources, in addition to integrating additional skills to meet the needs emerging from the industry transformation. The financing of this RDI project is therefore set to generate significant positive knowledge, environmental and adoption externalities. The project will support the transformation of the automotive and mobility sectors in the direction of increased decarbonisation, electrification, enhanced resource-, energy- and cost-efficiency, and increased safety. It will also, directly and indirectly, help preserve and scale up R&D as well as manufacturing employment in Europe and therefore contribute to economic growth. Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative vehicle active safety technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.

﻿The promoter's experienced management and project implementation capabilities, its focus on innovation, sustainability and orientation to identify efficient customer solutions, its technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as a positive signalling effect on other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation. The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the Project scope with policy objectives at Project origination.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project R&D activities do not fall under the Annexes of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, the activities are not subject to a mandatory EIA.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
21 mars 2024
8 juillet 2024
Documents liés
31/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ZF ACTIVE SAFETY R&D INVESTMENTS
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La BEI soutient l’activité de développement technologique de ZF pour préparer la mobilité de demain

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ZF ACTIVE SAFETY R&D INVESTMENTS
Date de publication
31 Aug 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
182213452
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230751
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Pologne
Roumanie
Tchéquie
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31/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ZF ACTIVE SAFETY R&D INVESTMENTS
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ZF ACTIVE SAFETY R&D INVESTMENTS
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ZF ACTIVE SAFETY R&D INVESTMENTS
Communiqués associés
La BEI soutient l’activité de développement technologique de ZF pour préparer la mobilité de demain

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Communiqués associés
La BEI soutient l’activité de développement technologique de ZF pour préparer la mobilité de demain
Autres liens
Related public register
31/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ZF ACTIVE SAFETY R&D INVESTMENTS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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