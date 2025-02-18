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ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Andorre : 30 000 000 €
Énergie : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
27/03/2026 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Temàtics
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Sensibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Infraestructures Energètiques
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Visibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment - Impacts and Measures
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25/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Fauna Ornitològica i Quiropterològica
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Sectorial d'Infraestructures Energètiques d'Andorra
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Emplaçaments i Alternatives
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Tipus Caracterització
Communiqués associés
EIB lends €60 million for sustainable energy generation and power grids in Andorra

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
20 novembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/03/2026
20230708
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
PRINCIPALITY OF ANDORRA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 60 million
EUR 137 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The framework loan will support investments in electricity generation, transmission, distribution, district heating and cooling production and distribution in Andorra, in the period 2024-2028.

The aim is to support climate change mitigation beyond the EU borders. The project will improve the quality of electricity supply, develop district heating and enhance Andorra's electricity interconnection with Spain, while contributing to the national goal of achieving at least 33% of electricity demand supplied by national sources by 2030.

Additionality and Impact

The operation concerns a framework loan supporting investments in electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and district heating and cooling production and distribution in Andorra, covering the period 2024-2028.


The Project is aligned with the EU's priorities and the country's own development objectives contributing to Andorra's energy and climate change policy objectives and to the national goal of achieving at least 33% of electricity demand supplied by national sources by 2030.


The Project will enable the Promoter to meet the increase in electricity, heat and cold demand in a sustainable manner (using renewable generation sources) while maintaining or improving the reliability and quality of supply of the distribution networks which will be modernised and digitalised. Investments contribute to maintaining security of supply, a public good. They also contribute to the integration of renewable generation, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities.


The Project is aligned with EIB's Energy Lending Policy (Energy Networks and Renewable Generation) and Climate Action (Mitigation - Other, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency) eligibility criteria.


The Project's quality and results are expected to be "Good", and the Promoter is an experienced utility operator of power and heat systems.


The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates, long grace periods and tenors and long availability periods which adjust to the project implementation timing and ensure a satisfactory project implementation. Additionally, these features improve the affordability of the project.


This operation is in line with the strategic priorities of the Principality of Andorra. This will be the first operation by the EIB in Andorra and will send a strong positive signal before the popular referendum to be held in Andorra to approve the Association Agreement between the EU and Andorra.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Some of the Project schemes in Andorra would have fallen under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA, if they were located within the EU. Schemes that have to do with digitalisation and refurbishment of assets are expected to have limited environmental impact. The Project scheme in Spain falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring an EIA. The requirements and status of the permitting procedures will also be further assessed during appraisal. The appraisal will focus on the capacity and capability of the Promoter to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the Project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
18 février 2025
27 mars 2026
Documents liés
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Temàtics
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Sensibilitat
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Infraestructures Energètiques
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Visibilitat
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment - Impacts and Measures
25/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Fauna Ornitològica i Quiropterològica
04/02/2025 - Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Sectorial d'Infraestructures Energètiques d'Andorra
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Emplaçaments i Alternatives
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Tipus Caracterització
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
EIB lends €60 million for sustainable energy generation and power grids in Andorra

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Temàtics
Date de publication
4 Feb 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240876387
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230708
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Andorre
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Sensibilitat
Date de publication
4 Feb 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240891496
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230708
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Andorre
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Infraestructures Energètiques
Date de publication
4 Feb 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240887114
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230708
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Andorre
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Visibilitat
Date de publication
4 Feb 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240892744
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230708
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Andorre
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment - Impacts and Measures
Date de publication
4 Feb 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240875797
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230708
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Andorre
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Date de publication
25 Feb 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
225857169
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230708
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Andorre
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Fauna Ornitològica i Quiropterològica
Date de publication
4 Feb 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240875274
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230708
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Andorre
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Sectorial d'Infraestructures Energètiques d'Andorra
Date de publication
4 Feb 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240863598
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique
Numéro du projet
20230708
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Andorre
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Emplaçaments i Alternatives
Date de publication
4 Feb 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240886368
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230708
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Andorre
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Tipus Caracterització
Date de publication
4 Feb 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240869481
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230708
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
Andorre
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Temàtics
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Sensibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Infraestructures Energètiques
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Visibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment - Impacts and Measures
Related public register
25/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Fauna Ornitològica i Quiropterològica
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Sectorial d'Infraestructures Energètiques d'Andorra
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Emplaçaments i Alternatives
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Tipus Caracterització
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Fiche technique
ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Communiqués associés
EIB lends €60 million for sustainable energy generation and power grids in Andorra

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Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
EIB lends €60 million for sustainable energy generation and power grids in Andorra
Autres liens
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Temàtics
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Sensibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Infraestructures Energètiques
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Visibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment - Impacts and Measures
Related public register
25/02/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Fauna Ornitològica i Quiropterològica
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation Environnementale Stratégique - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Sectorial d'Infraestructures Energètiques d'Andorra
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Emplaçaments i Alternatives
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Tipus Caracterització

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