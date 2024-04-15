BPCE ABS INNOVATION

The project aims to bolster the financing of small-scale investments undertaken by SMEs in France. The operation will catalyse new finance to SMEs and Midcaps of EUR1.5bn. At least 35% of the facility will be earmarked for SMEs engaged in small-scale investments that contribute to research and development (R&D) and innovation. This initiative aligns with France's key economic strategies and digital transformation plans, such as the 'Plan d'Investissements d'Avenir' and 'France Relance', which are designed to enhance the competitiveness of French SMEs. Moreover, BPCE stands at the forefront of fostering innovation, with its dédicated business lines encapsulating a robust portfolio of several thousand pioneering companies spanning the entires pectrum of sectors.





The global economic uncertainties including the conflict in Ukraine, inflation, the energy crisis, and rising interest rates, have compounded the challenges faced by SMEs and mid-cap companies, particularly those focusing on innovation, in securing cost-effective, long-term financing. This project, by increasing the lending capacity, supports investments in expanding capacity, acquiring productive assets, and fostering innovation among French SMEs and mid-cap companies. Consequently, it enhances their access to finance and specifically to innovation finance, which is usually perceived to be more risky by banks.





These initiatives collectively aim to preserve existing employment, create new job opportunities, and sustain economic growth. The Financial Intermediary, with its long expertise in SME financing and an extensive network, ensures broader market penetration for the EIB financing in France. The involvement of the EIB is anticipated to yield positive outcomes, primarily in terms of the availability of long-term loans for SMEs and the reduction of overall financing costs.