DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Fiche récapitulative
The project consists in an investment programme in electricity distribution in Romania, covering the period 2024-2027. The programme includes investments in high, medium and low voltage networks, metering, as well as network automation. It includes elements of the CARMEN (Carpathian Modernisation of Energy Network) Project of Common Interest.
The project is expected to modernise and expand the promoter's distribution network, by supporting its efficient operation, contributing to the integration of Renewable Energy Sources (RES), and catering for the connection of new customers.
The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in the north-eastern Romania over the period 2024-2027 and elements of the smart grids project CARMEN, which is a Project of Common Interest (PCI). The programme addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets (based on an assessment of asset condition) and planned development, including modernisation and expansion, new connections, automation, metering. The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply. 100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions in Romania. Long tenor and flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) provided by the Bank will help the Promoter achieve the investment objectives.
The investment programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages ranging from 0.4 kV up to 110 kV. Some of these schemes may fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Where, and if applicable, the requirements of Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The programme schemes related to automation and metering are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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