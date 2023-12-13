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QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 30 000 000 €
Industrie : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
14/12/2023 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
20 février 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 14/12/2023
20230654
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
QUANTUM SURGICAL SAS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
EUR 65 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The promoter is a French commercial stage innovative medical device company that develops and commercialises a robotic platform to assist surgeons performing complex surgical procedures in a minimally invasive manner.

The aim is to support the promoter's research and development (R&D) investments as well as clinical and regulatory spending. The project will also cover early market access expenses related to the development of an advanced Computerised Tomography (CT)-guided robotic surgery platform allowing surgeons and interventional radiologists to safely and accurately accomplish percutaneous ablation procedures. Such CT platform will initially address percutaneous abdominal and lung tumours ablation procedures to democratise this minimally invasive treatment for other abdominal interventions and later to other organs like bones.

Additionnalité et impact

The project is line with the InvestEU objective of Annex II area 5.1 - 1. Health innovation investment.


The loan will provide direct quasi-equity financing supported by the Invest EU mandate to finance RD&I activities of an innovative French medical device company for among others expanding their robotic assisted surgery solution to new indication, adding new imaging modalities and ramping-up their manufacturing capacity.


The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access and/or higher cost of financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to, and intensified by, the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, leading to high screening and monitoring costs), misalignment of incentives, lack of collateral and/or lack of track record. The creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in France will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target.

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Thanks to the backing of Invest EU Thematic Innovation, the EIB may provide stable long-term funding, tailored to meet the expenditures during project implementation by limiting significant cash outflows from the Company in the short to medium term, thereby enabling it to focus on investing in innovation and growth. Absorbing such quantum of risk would not be possible without the Invest EU thematic Innovation guarantee. Thanks to EIB involvement, the borrower may crowd in other financing due to the lower level of perceived risk. The borrower will likewise benefit from the EIB's financial structuring expertise and technical contribution and advice.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support. The Company made significant research and development progress achieving additional approvals in new indications, it has still to make important commercial traction and increase its instalment basis in Europe and beyond. Hence, although a Company developing an important device for high unmet need indications, the financial risk profile remains still high, explaining the classification as Thematic InvestEU operation operation which benefits from the InvestEU guarantee. 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D and market access. All R&D investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Commentaires

Quantum Surgical S.A.S. is a French commercial stage innovative medical device company that develops and commercialises a robotic platform to assist surgeons performing complex surgical procedures in a minimally invasive manner.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
13 décembre 2023
14 décembre 2023
Documents liés
29/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Date de publication
29 Feb 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
184183647
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230654
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Fiche technique
QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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