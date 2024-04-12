HEDNO DISTRIBUTION I

The project is an investment programme in electricity distribution. It covers investments in overhead lines and underground cables, substations, transformers, smart meters, and automation.





The programme comprises the expansion and modernisation of the electricity distribution network of the Promoter, consistently with the country's National Energy and Climate Plan and in alignment with EIB policies. The programme schemes are located in Cohesion Priority Regions. The programme is expected to deliver economic benefits over the financial return, in particular by addressing market failures linked to negative environmental externalities (GHG emissions from power generation) and the supply of public goods (security of power supply).





The expected Economic Rate of Return (ERR) and the broader social benefits of the programme are deemed "very good", reinforced by its contribution to the economic activity in Cohesion Priority Regions.





The Promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution networks with a sound project management structure.





The proposed operation meets the required funding needs of the Promoter, by providing an amortising loan with a long tenor and an adequate pre-amortisation period, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB loan is expected to further improve the Promoter's maturity profile as well as the diversification of its funding sources.