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SPE PRIVATE EQUITY FUND III

Signature(s)

Montant
8 681 041,73 €
Secteur(s)
Services : 8 681 041,73 €
Date(s) de signature
14/02/2024 : 8 681 041,73 €
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde soutient l’investissement de 350 millions de dollars de SPE dans des entreprises en pleine croissance en Afrique du Nord
Projet apparenté
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 février 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 14/02/2024
20230609
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SPE PRIVATE EQUITY FUND III
SPE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 9 million (EUR 9 million)
USD 350 million (EUR 329 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Activités financières et d'assurance
Description
Objectifs

The operation consists of an equity participation in SPE Private Equity Fund III, a generalist private equity fund targeting growth capital investments predominantly in private small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in North Africa.

The aim is to support the development of the private sector, primarily in North Africa, by increasing access to risk capital for local SMEs. The fund is the successor fund of Africa Industrialization Fund (AIF), in which the EIB invested in 2018. The new fund will pursue a similar strategy. SPE Private Equity Fund III will seek to build a diversified portfolio and leverage on the strong team's knowledge and experience. The fund manager will aim to create value through a hands-on management approach, driving the growth and profitability of investee companies as well as enhancing the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

Additionnalité et impact

SPE Private Equity Fund III, a generalist private equity fund targeting growth capital investments predominantly in small and medium-sized private companies located in North Africa. Through this operation, the EIB will be able to continue to support the growth and institutionalisation of an independent and well-reputed fund manager investing primarily in North Africa. Furthermore, the EIB will provide much needed equity risk capital to local enterprises that operate across various economic sectors. Access to finance - in particular equity finance - and managerial advice are among the most prevalent barriers for the growth of small and mid-sized companies. The provision of growth capital and managerial support through private equity funds has proven an effective strategy to overcome this market failure. Additionally, the EIB has played an important role throughout the Fund Manager's history and supported the team to become independent. The EIB's commitment as part of the Fund's first closing is anticipated to support the fund raising and catalyse other investors in a difficult fund-raising environment. The EIB is expecting to continue to provide guidance to the Fund Manager on best market practice for international private equity firms and thus contribute further to its institutionalisation. The proposed operation is consistent with EU policy as articulated in the new agenda for the Mediterranean. Specifically, Flagship 5 "Connected economies", foresees the financing of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME).

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The fund will operate in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

N/A

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
24 octobre 2023
14 février 2024
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde soutient l’investissement de 350 millions de dollars de SPE dans des entreprises en pleine croissance en Afrique du Nord

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde soutient l’investissement de 350 millions de dollars de SPE dans des entreprises en pleine croissance en Afrique du Nord
Autres liens
Projet apparenté
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

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