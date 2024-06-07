ICF CATALUNYA EE SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
The project will finance the promotion of 7.000 social and affordable housing with high-energy efficient standards to rent in the region of Catalunya.
The aim is to reduce energy consumption, which in turn contributes to mitigate the effects of climate change, lower air pollution and increase security of supply. Additionally, the project will contribute to alleviate the unmet demand for social affordable housing in the region.
The Project addresses sub-optimal investment flows into highly energy efficient new buildings, as a result of non-internalized positive externalities from energy savings and GHG emission reductions, split incentives between tenants and landlords, as well as information asymmetries.
The Project is expected to increase the supply of social and affordable housing for rent, improving the social mix across the region of Catalonia and promting greater social inclusion. The Project will contribute to sustainable urban development also with the provision of high-quality and energy efficient housing accommodation including climate mitigation and adaptation measures. It will reduce GHG emissions, will improve the living conditions of households with increase thermal comfort, and will reduce the energy bills, alleviating therefore energy poverty.
The underlying investments in energy efficiency in residential buildings will support the Bank's lending priority in the energy efficiency sector and 100% of the operation will contribute to the EIB's Climate Change Mitigation objective.
The operation supports EU energy efficiency objectives and is fully aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) and the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED).
The Project is in accordance with the provisions of the new Leipzig Charter for sustainable urban development, and the 2022 Nice Declaration on affordable, sustainable and resilient housing. The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates and longer grace periods and tenors than available in the market at present. These features improve the affordability of the Project.
The project, which will comply with the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) on the Energy Performance of Buildings, will bring positive environmental benefits by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) and air pollution emissions. At the construction stage, its implementation may lead to an increased noise and vibration level as well as affect air quality. Adequate mitigation measures will be taken together with the enforcement of best practices. The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal - particularly with regard to EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Some of the projects may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU. In these cases the promoter has to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the Directive whether an EIA procedure is needed or not. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
The final beneficiaries, social housing providers, fall under public procurement. The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.