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BILBAO PORT EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Montant
80 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 80 000 000 €
Énergie : 8 160 000 €
Transports : 71 840 000 €
Date(s) de signature
4/12/2024 : 8 160 000 €
4/12/2024 : 71 840 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
26/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del “Proyecto de Espigón Central de la Ampliación del Puerto de Bilbao en el Abra Exterior. Muelles A-4, A-5 y A-6.”
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto de extracción de arenas en el sector Norte de la Zona II de la Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao
Communiqués associés
Epsagne : la BEI octroiera un prêt de 80 millions d’euros à l’appui de l’agrandissement et de l’électrification du port de Bilbao

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 octobre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 04/12/2024
20230530
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
AUTORIDAD PORTUARIA DE BILBAO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 80 million
EUR 165 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
  • Transports - Transports et entreposage
Description
Objectifs

The loan will finance the expansion of the second phase of the Bilbao Port's Central Pier (Espigón Central), including the development of onshore power supply network and renewable energy generation facilities within the port limits.

The aim is to provide additional port capacity and increase efficiency in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) network, which will reduce maritime transport costs, support the offshore renewable energy industry and provide the port with additional onshore power supply capacity as well as renewable energy sources.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project will provide additional port capacity and increase efficiency in the Trans-European Network-Transport (TEN-T network). It is expected to reduce maritime transport costs, support the offshore renewable energy industry and provide the port with additional OPS capacity as well as renewable energy sources.

 

EIB financing provides the client with attractive financial conditions, including long tenor and grace periods -especially compared to alternative funding sources- and flexible loan terms, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports the Promoter in achieving diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Two Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) were already carried out in 2013. The Promoter was required to provide additional information to ensure the project's compliance with the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which will be further verified at appraisal. Compliance with the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will also be further verified at appraisal.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
21 novembre 2024
4 décembre 2024
Documents liés
26/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
22/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del “Proyecto de Espigón Central de la Ampliación del Puerto de Bilbao en el Abra Exterior. Muelles A-4, A-5 y A-6.”
22/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto de extracción de arenas en el sector Norte de la Zona II de la Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Epsagne : la BEI octroiera un prêt de 80 millions d’euros à l’appui de l’agrandissement et de l’électrification du port de Bilbao

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Date de publication
26 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233910475
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230530
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del “Proyecto de Espigón Central de la Ampliación del Puerto de Bilbao en el Abra Exterior. Muelles A-4, A-5 y A-6.”
Date de publication
22 Oct 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
252920321
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230530
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto de extracción de arenas en el sector Norte de la Zona II de la Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao
Date de publication
22 Oct 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253732887
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230530
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
26/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del “Proyecto de Espigón Central de la Ampliación del Puerto de Bilbao en el Abra Exterior. Muelles A-4, A-5 y A-6.”
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto de extracción de arenas en el sector Norte de la Zona II de la Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Fiche technique
BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Communiqués associés
Epsagne : la BEI octroiera un prêt de 80 millions d’euros à l’appui de l’agrandissement et de l’électrification du port de Bilbao

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Epsagne : la BEI octroiera un prêt de 80 millions d’euros à l’appui de l’agrandissement et de l’électrification du port de Bilbao
Autres liens
Related public register
26/11/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del “Proyecto de Espigón Central de la Ampliación del Puerto de Bilbao en el Abra Exterior. Muelles A-4, A-5 y A-6.”
Related public register
22/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BILBAO PORT EXPANSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto de extracción de arenas en el sector Norte de la Zona II de la Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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