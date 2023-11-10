CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT

By replacing the obsolete recovery boiler (RB) with a new and highly efficient RB, the project improves energy efficiency and air quality in the neighborhood of the existing integrated pulp and paper mill in Setubal, Portugal. Thereby, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, the EU Forest and Bioeconomy strategies, as well as with EU Zero Pollution Action Plan. The project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in the pulp and paper industry by enabling sustainable, recyclable and renewable pulp and paper production with BAT standards. In addition, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through enhanced energy efficiency thereby decreasing the effects of negative externalities of the pulp and paper industry. . The Bank's contribution to the project is supported by a combination of a sizable loan and long tenor, required to successfully implement this type of investments. Furthermore, it contributes to diversify sources of financing from traditional commercial banking as well as capital markets.