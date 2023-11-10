CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT

Fiche récapitulative
The project concerns the construction and operation of a high-efficiency recovery boiler at the Setúbal Industrial Complex of the promoter. This investment is a major step of its decarbonisation plan with significant energy efficiency measures and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction.
The aim is to improve resource efficiency of the industrial facility, reduce odorous emissions (sulphur) to the air and GHG emissions. This will be possible through enhanced renewable energy generation and energy efficiency measures, by recovering and using more efficiently renewable fuels from processing (black liquor and other renewable by-products) in a new recovery boiler, and by enabling the use of hydrogen and natural gas in the biomass boiler to substitute fossil fuel oils.
By replacing the obsolete recovery boiler (RB) with a new and highly efficient RB, the project improves energy efficiency and air quality in the neighborhood of the existing integrated pulp and paper mill in Setubal, Portugal. Thereby, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, the EU Forest and Bioeconomy strategies, as well as with EU Zero Pollution Action Plan. The project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in the pulp and paper industry by enabling sustainable, recyclable and renewable pulp and paper production with BAT standards. In addition, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through enhanced energy efficiency thereby decreasing the effects of negative externalities of the pulp and paper industry. . The Bank's contribution to the project is supported by a combination of a sizable loan and long tenor, required to successfully implement this type of investments. Furthermore, it contributes to diversify sources of financing from traditional commercial banking as well as capital markets.
The project falls under the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and the environmental permits were last updated in 2023 and will be revised and amended accordingly by the authorities to reflect the upgrades of the CIS facility.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB would require the promoter to apply relevant applicable EU procurement rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.