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MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Montant
435 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Bulgarie : 6 000 000 €
Irlande : 10 000 000 €
Pologne : 30 000 000 €
Roumanie : 30 000 000 €
Espagne : 34 000 000 €
Grèce : 109 500 000 €
Italie : 198 000 000 €
Énergie : 435 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
21/12/2023 : 6 000 000 €
21/12/2023 : 10 000 000 €
10/10/2024 : 17 500 000 €
10/10/2024 : 17 500 000 €
21/12/2023 : 30 000 000 €
21/12/2023 : 30 000 000 €
21/12/2023 : 34 000 000 €
21/12/2023 : 92 000 000 €
21/12/2023 : 198 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Communiqués associés
Grèce : 400 millions d’EUR de la BEI à MYTILINEOS pour accélérer la transition vers les énergies renouvelables

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 janvier 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 21/12/2023
20230372
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
METLEN ENERGY & METALS SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 435 million
EUR 1000 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The operation will finance renewable energy and battery energy storage projects across Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Spain, Ireland and Bulgaria.

The aim is to finance part of the promoter's renewable energy projects such as solar-photovoltaic power plants and battery energy storage plants.

Additionnalité et impact

This operation is in line with the InvestEU objective for the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities, namely through the expansion of the generation of clean and sustainable renewable energy.


It concerns the development and operation of a portfolio of solar PV and Battery Energy Storage (BESS) plants across various EU countries, including Italy, Greece, Spain, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Ireland. It will support the 2030 targets set out in the respective National Energy and Climate Plans and the REPowerEU action plan. A large share of the projects is expected to be located in Cohesion regions.

 

The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy), Environmental Sustainability and Climate Action (transversal).

 

As the project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

 

The project is expected to rely on revenues from (i) commercial power purchase agreements (cPPAs) and (ii) the wholesale market, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition.


The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the Promoter, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions. Also, the Promoter deems the EIB financing as a quality stamp on its investments and environment-related procedures, which helps attract investors and co-financiers.

 

The EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing, or not at the same quantum, without the support of InvestEU.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Solar-photovoltaic power plants and battery energy storage plants fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid falling under Annex I - due to their technical characteristic - will be subject to an EIA process. The Promoter will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation, then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 novembre 2023
21 décembre 2023
Documents liés
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Grèce : 400 millions d’EUR de la BEI à MYTILINEOS pour accélérer la transition vers les énergies renouvelables

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Date de publication
17 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
178626506
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230372
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Grèce
Espagne
Pologne
Roumanie
Pays de l’UE
Irlande
Bulgarie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Fiche technique
MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN
Communiqués associés
Grèce : 400 millions d’EUR de la BEI à MYTILINEOS pour accélérer la transition vers les énergies renouvelables

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Grèce : 400 millions d’EUR de la BEI à MYTILINEOS pour accélérer la transition vers les énergies renouvelables
Autres liens
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MYTILINEOS REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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