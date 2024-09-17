PBZ LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS II

their sustainable transition. The MBIL will address the market failure related to access to finance by offering an additional source of funding at advantageous conditions to Croatian SMEs and MidCaps, which will help them to weather the high interest rates, the still high inflation, and the macroeconomic uncertainties due to geopolitical tensions due to conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East.

The whole Croatian territory is categorized as Cohesion Area having its GDP per capita substantially below the EU average.

The operation will also focus on supporting green projects in the space of energy efficiency and alternative to fossil energy productions. The Climate action elements of the operation, the energy efficiency and renewable energy schemes will generate energy savings and produce electricity from alternative sources. It will thus address the market failure related to negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution, increasing comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalized by private investors.