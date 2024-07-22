SENNDER 2 (IEU FT)

The project concerns an operation under InvestEU, and is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The project is eligible in line with Annex II of the Regulation as it relates to (6)(f)advanced digital skills. European Mid-Caps suffer from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments, both tangible and intangible. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing because of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc.





The project finances the R&D programme and software developments of a leading technology company in the freight-forwarding industry. The financed developments lead to positive RDI externalities by supporting transparency and efficiency in logistics processes, enabling better utilisation of existing carrier capacities and road infrastructures in the EU. EIB provides the Mid-Cap with tailored venture debt financing, enabling the company's sustainable growth and technological edge.





The project supports investments in Digital technologies aligned with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the logistics sector while contributing to the Bank's Public Policy Goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The activities are expected to facilitate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge and digital skills within Europe in a sector that has traditionally been lagging in digital competencies.





The EIB's venture debt financing is the second transaction with the borrower and it provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the project (facilitating other financiers), combining longer maturity and reduced the average cost of debt whilst strengthening the overall financial profile of the promoter.





The benefit of InvestEU in this specific case is the clear enhancement of the risk capacity of the Bank. The EIB could not provide such type of financing support without support from the InvestEU guarantee.