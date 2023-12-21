EU FUNDS VALENCIA CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 FL

The Project finances investments supported by the ERDF OP and ESF+ OP which are well-integrated into the planning process and the objectives of national, regional, and sector strategies. By addressing several market failures, the Project will improve the living standards and well-being of the inhabitants of the Autonomous Community of Valencia, as well as the economic and social cohesion within the region.

Specifically, under the ERDF the Project will support scientific and technological infrastructure, public and private RDI activities and public procurement of innovative solutions. This is expected to generate positive spill-overs throughout the regional economy and beyond. It should also help address the failure of financial markets in supporting RDI in SMEs. Furthermore, strengthening of e-government and e-services will drive efficiency gains and improve access to public services.





The Project will also support energy efficiency in public buildings and provide incentives for households and business to improve insulation and use more efficient heating and cooling systems, thereby lowering the negative externalities from CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the planned investments in urban public transport will improve the alternatives to the use of private vehicles and is expected to generate positive externalities.





Finally, under the ERDF, the Project will support nature-based flood prevention measures, improvements in capacity and quality of wastewater treatment and restoration and protection of forest masses and biodiversity, which will reduce the negative impacts related to natural disasters.





Under the ESF+ the Project will support the creation of local employment opportunities through education, vocational training, and lifelong learning programmes. In particular, the vocational training measures provided through the ESF+ will provide young people and vulnerable population with the necessary skills to match market demand and support SMEs. Support for on-line education, flexible curricula and measures to improve access to services are expected to foster the socio-economic inclusion of residents, especially those living in rural municipalities facing population decline.





Finally, EIB's financing provides the client longer tenor than commercial lenders and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better adapted to the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports Valencia to achieve diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.