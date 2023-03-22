BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT

The operation will target investments in Climate Action initiatives, more specifically energy efficiency investments in buildings by individuals (new construction and renovation) and potentially other energy efficiency investments by SMEs and MidCaps carried out in Portugal. Some of the projects are expected to be located in less developed and cohesion regions. Financial intermediaries such as Banco Santander SA ("Santander" or the "Group") play a central role in such transition, as financing is a key element to unlock the investments required to implement it. Tackling climate change is indeed a key objective of Santander as it has publicly unveiled its commitment to mobilise green finance lending for EUR 120bn between 2019 and 2025; to achieve this target, Santander is supporting its customers by developing tailor-made financial products and services to promote the green transition. In this context, the envisaged operation will allow Banco Santander Totta SA ("BST"), a subsidiary of the Group in Portugal, to increase its financing with high climate-action content to the real economy. On project quality, the projects are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter.