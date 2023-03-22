Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT

Signature(s)

Montant
80 629 942,13 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Portugal : 80 629 942,13 €
Aménagement urbain : 24 188 982,64 €
Industrie : 56 440 959,49 €
Date(s) de signature
24/03/2023 : 24 188 982,64 €
24/03/2023 : 56 440 959,49 €
Autres liens
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
31 mars 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/03/2023
20230250
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT
BANCO SANTANDER TOTTA SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 81 million
EUR 227 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of a securitisation of a loan portfolio comprising residential mortgage backed securities of Banco Santander Totta (BST), a subsidiary of the Group. Through the EIB operation, BST will originate a new portfolio of energy efficiency loans, for high energy performing new buildings and the renovation of existing buildings undertaken by individuals and homeowners associations, and other eligible investments undertaken by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps across Portugal.

Building upon the experience gained through prior standard operations with entities of Banco Santander across the European Union (EU) under the PPG entailing access to finance for SMEs/Midcaps, the proposed operation seeks to facilitate investments with high climate action content in Portugal through BST.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation will target investments in Climate Action initiatives, more specifically energy efficiency investments in buildings by individuals (new construction and renovation) and potentially other energy efficiency investments by SMEs and MidCaps carried out in Portugal. Some of the projects are expected to be located in less developed and cohesion regions. Financial intermediaries such as Banco Santander SA ("Santander" or the "Group") play a central role in such transition, as financing is a key element to unlock the investments required to implement it. Tackling climate change is indeed a key objective of Santander as it has publicly unveiled its commitment to mobilise green finance lending for EUR 120bn between 2019 and 2025; to achieve this target, Santander is supporting its customers by developing tailor-made financial products and services to promote the green transition. In this context, the envisaged operation will allow Banco Santander Totta SA ("BST"), a subsidiary of the Group in Portugal, to increase its financing with high climate-action content to the real economy. On project quality, the projects are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
22 mars 2023
24 mars 2023
Documents liés
13/06/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT
Date de publication
13 Jun 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168395759
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230250
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Portugal
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT
Fiche technique
BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes