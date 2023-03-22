BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
- Industrie - Construction
The project consists of a securitisation of a loan portfolio comprising residential mortgage backed securities of Banco Santander Totta (BST), a subsidiary of the Group. Through the EIB operation, BST will originate a new portfolio of energy efficiency loans, for high energy performing new buildings and the renovation of existing buildings undertaken by individuals and homeowners associations, and other eligible investments undertaken by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps across Portugal.
Building upon the experience gained through prior standard operations with entities of Banco Santander across the European Union (EU) under the PPG entailing access to finance for SMEs/Midcaps, the proposed operation seeks to facilitate investments with high climate action content in Portugal through BST.
The operation will target investments in Climate Action initiatives, more specifically energy efficiency investments in buildings by individuals (new construction and renovation) and potentially other energy efficiency investments by SMEs and MidCaps carried out in Portugal. Some of the projects are expected to be located in less developed and cohesion regions. Financial intermediaries such as Banco Santander SA ("Santander" or the "Group") play a central role in such transition, as financing is a key element to unlock the investments required to implement it. Tackling climate change is indeed a key objective of Santander as it has publicly unveiled its commitment to mobilise green finance lending for EUR 120bn between 2019 and 2025; to achieve this target, Santander is supporting its customers by developing tailor-made financial products and services to promote the green transition. In this context, the envisaged operation will allow Banco Santander Totta SA ("BST"), a subsidiary of the Group in Portugal, to increase its financing with high climate-action content to the real economy. On project quality, the projects are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.