ERSTE GREEN HOUSING II FL

The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency ("EE") projects in Austria in existing and new residential buildings, supporting the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.





Through energy-resource savings, it will contribute to achieving social and public benefits that are not typically internalised in the investment rationale of private investors, in primis the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. Therefore, the project will be fully aligned to the EU's priorities and goals of the European Green Deal, the Renovation Wave and the REPowerEU strategy. EE investment in residential buildings suffer from a chronical lack of investments.





The operation is expected to generate good economic and social benefits. The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience.





The EIB additionality is expected to be very good by providing a tangible value added in terms of competitive conditions and long tenors, which are not currently available for financing energy efficient projects, hence contributing to accelerate the implementation of small sized EE schemes