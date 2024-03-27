UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION FL ITALY III

The EIB investment in the project will support the construction of new renewable energy (RE) capacity in Italy, crucial for the achievement of the 2030 targets set out in the final National Energy and Climate Plan. The promoter will play the role of aggregator for small energy projects. Therefore, this operation addresses the market failures that limit access to finance to small renewable energy projects, despite the pivotal role they play in contributing to EU energy policy objectives and in the decarbonisation strategy to achieve Paris goals. Moreover, as the Wind and solar PV projects produce electricity from low carbon sources they address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution (compared to fossil fuel generation).

In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to deliver a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the alternatives in Italy. On project quality, the level of promoter's governance and risk management capability after mitigation measures is deemed good.





The EIB financing accelerates the implementation of the underlying projects as it contributes to their bankability by lowering their cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one usually proposed by other financers. The EIB support to the project will also contribute to crowding-in other financers, sending a positive signal to the market regarding soundness of the underlying schemes.



