Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN

Signature(s)

Montant
62 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Bénin : 62 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 62 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
29/12/2023 : 62 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN - RAPPORT D’EVALUATION ENVIRONNEMENTALE ET SOCIALE
Related public register
28/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 octobre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/12/2023
20230186
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN
AGENCE NATIONALE D'APPROVISIONNEMENT EN EAU POTABLE EN MILIEU RURAL,SOCIETE NATIONALE DES EAUX DU BENIN
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 62 million
EUR 134 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project comprises the construction in Benin of 38 multi-village rural water supply schemes in the Atacora and Donga departments, as well as the extension of the water supply system of the city of Djougou, in the Atacora department.

The general objective of the operation is to support the Government of Benin's Action Plan 2021-2026 and its goal of ensuring universal access to water. The project will increase access to water supply services by improving reliability and continuity of water supply services, increasing resilience to climate change and ensuring good health of the population in the beneficiary areas.

Additionnalité et impact

By constructing in Benin 38 multi-village rural water supply schemes and by extending one urban water supply system, the project renders a high economic and social impact in terms of better public health / enabling economic environment, as well as through increased work/school attendance and gender equality. The project falls within the priorities of Benin's national development plan spanning 2018-2025 and with Benin's Government Action Plan 2021-2025.The project is in line with the priorities laid out in the European Commission's Multi-annual indicative programme (MIP) 2021-2027 for Benin. The project will indeed contribute to the development of basic infrastructures in Northern Benin. Basic infrastructure is a necessary condition for maintaining peace and security, which is the objective c) of indicative sector 3 of the MIP. It is fully in line with the EIB Water Sector Lending Orientation and the EIB's operational strategy of supporting the development of social and economic infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa and with the priorities of the NDICI - Global Europe Mandate, which include reducing inequalities and supporting human development, the environment and the fight against climate change. The project is also aligned with Sustainable Development Goal #6 (which calls for ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all).

The project will contribute to support economic growth and environmental sustainability by improving reliability and continuity of water supply services, increasing resilience to climate change and ensuring good health of the population in the beneficiary areas. The Bank's and the EU's contribution to the project is fundamental and complements the earlier interventions of the Bank in the water sector in Benin alongside other financiers. The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions including long availability and grace periods. The project will comply with the Bank's high standards.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project's compliance with the applicable national environmental legislation and the EIB's environmental and social principles will be respected, as will the Promoters' procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring.

Implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
24 novembre 2023
29 décembre 2023
Documents liés
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN - RAPPORT D’EVALUATION ENVIRONNEMENTALE ET SOCIALE
28/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN - RAPPORT D’EVALUATION ENVIRONNEMENTALE ET SOCIALE
Date de publication
17 Oct 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
178278257
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230186
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Bénin
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN
Date de publication
28 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
173498507
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230186
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Bénin
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/10/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN - RAPPORT D’EVALUATION ENVIRONNEMENTALE ET SOCIALE
Related public register
28/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN
Fiche technique
ALIMENTATION EN EAU POTABLE NORD DU BENIN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes