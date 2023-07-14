VALEO AUTOMOTIVE GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK

The set of investments to be supported by the issuance of the Green Bonds by the promoter include primarily projects for the development and deployment of innovative technologies contributing to the decarbonisation of the automotive industry, the increased use of renewable energy and the improved energy efficiency at the promoter's buildings and plants. They will contribute to further knowledge creation and diffusion, to the transformation of the automotive and transport industry in the direction of electrification and increased sustainability, and to directly and indirectly help preserve and scale up R&D and manufacturing employment in Europe and therefore contribute to economic growth.





The projects to be financed with the proceeds from EIB purchase of the Green Bonds will support the EIB "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" PPG, a part of them also the EIB "Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources" PPG, and they will contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES) policy objective. They will contribute to address projects with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation.





The promoter's experienced management and project implementation capabilities, its focus on innovation and sustainability, its technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement sound and sustainable investments in eligible projects, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.





The recent developments on the bond market have evidenced a higher level of volatility in investor demand for issuers with a low investment grade or a sub-investment rating. In this context, EIB's investment in a bond issuance is expected to effectively bridge a market gap and provide a higher level of visibility over the success of a bond issuance, and therefore support the issuer in attracting long term financing from public debt markets for their green investments.

Furthermore, EIB's involvement in a bond issuance process through a significant investment is expected to expand the issuer's green investor base and thereby diversify its funding sources.

The operation is also expected to have a material signalling effect, as EIB's expertise and involvement in selected green bond issuances is expected to have a significant value for other investors. It is therefore expected to meet demand for labelled green products in the context of the development of Capital Market Union objectives and European regulatory standards, including CSRD and the EU Green Bond Standard, contributing to advance European policy goals.



