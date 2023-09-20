BIOPRODUCT MILL ENVIRONMENTAL UPGRADE

The project reduces negative climate and environmental externalities in producing renewable packaging solutions that require high hygiene standards and, therefore, substitute for virgin plastics in packaging. The project addresses suboptimal investment situations by strengthening supply for, competitiveness of sustainable, recyclable and renewable packaging applications against traditional, mainstream plastics packaging generating negative environmental and carbon externalities. The project also increases the energy efficiency and strengthens the mill's renewable energy generation.

Thereby, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, the EU Forest and Bioeconomy strategies as well as EU Zero Pollution Action Plan.

The Bank's contribution to the project is supported by a combination of its flexible drawdown terms as well as crowding in other financiers, thereby facilitating the projects financing and its successful implementation.