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NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN

Signature(s)

Montant
220 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Portugal : 26 807 409,82 €
Pays-Bas : 27 141 872,1 €
Pologne : 28 444 409,4 €
Italie : 125 570 873,65 €
Services : 220 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/09/2024 : 12 035 435,03 €
25/09/2024 : 26 807 409,82 €
25/09/2024 : 27 141 872,1 €
25/09/2024 : 28 444 409,4 €
25/09/2024 : 125 570 873,65 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Communiqués associés
La BEI octroie 220 millions d’euros à Nexi pour soutenir l'innovation dans le domaine des paiements numériques en Europe

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 septembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 25/09/2024
20230155
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
NEXI SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 220 million
EUR 447 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the research, development and innovation (RDI) of a software for cutting-edge digital payment products and services targeting merchant solutions and services (SmartPOS/SoftPOS), cards and digital payments (PaaS for issuing and acquiring products and services ), digital banking and corporate solutions, including rationalisation of data centres to reduce operations complexity and increase ICT cost efficiency.

The aim is to contribute to develop new products and services powered by technology and data. The related RDI activities will also support the main economic sectors by facilitating digital transactions and ensuring equal access to financial products for all stakeholders, including minorities. The project will also contribute to the accumulation and diffusion of digital skills and knowledge within the European industry for the deployment and best use of digital capacities, which will ultimately strengthen the sector competitiveness and economic resilience.

Additionnalité et impact

The European Green Deal policy has increasingly focused on sustainable development and the reduction of carbon footprints. Digital payments contribute to these goals by reducing the reliance on physical cash, which requires transportation and printing, and by promoting paperless transactions which can help conserve resources and reduce environmental impact. The financing of this Project will contribute to the development of new products and services powered by technology and data aimed at addressing the market failure of incomplete markets and lack of coordination to create a pan-European digital payment solution. The activities are expected to support the main sectors of the economic system facilitating digital transactions for all stakeholders and ensuring equal access to financial products for all populations including those with a lower purchasing power, as well as it will favour the accumulation and diffusion of digital skills and knowledge within the European industry for the deployment and best use of digital capacities strengthening the sector competitiveness and the resilience of its economy.


The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

RDI activities do not fall under the annexes of the environmental impact assessments (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), and are therefore not subject to a mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. If at the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation, the European Commission will be duly informed and the promoter will be requested to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
9 février 2024
25 septembre 2024
Documents liés
22/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La BEI octroie 220 millions d’euros à Nexi pour soutenir l'innovation dans le domaine des paiements numériques en Europe

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Date de publication
22 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
178929986
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230155
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Pologne
Pays-Bas
Portugal
Pays de l’UE
Disponible au public
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Related public register
22/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Fiche technique
NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN
Communiqués associés
La BEI octroie 220 millions d’euros à Nexi pour soutenir l'innovation dans le domaine des paiements numériques en Europe

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Communiqués associés
La BEI octroie 220 millions d’euros à Nexi pour soutenir l'innovation dans le domaine des paiements numériques en Europe
Autres liens
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NEXI DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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