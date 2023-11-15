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NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
39 725 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Palestine* : 39 725 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 39 725 000 €
Date(s) de signature
3/06/2025 : 19 862 500 €
10/01/2024 : 19 862 500 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 19 862 500 € fourni par COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Autres liens
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER - Feasibility Study Report
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 septembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 10/01/2024
20230080
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER
PALESTINIAN WATER AUTHORITY - PALESTINIAN NATIONAL AUTHORITY
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 55 million
EUR 59 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project will enhance wastewater collection and treatment services in an area located northeast of Ramallah, in Palestine. In detail, it includes the following main components: (i) a new wastewater collection system for 14 villages/municipalities in the project area (ii) a new regional wastewater treatment plant in line with EU standards (iii) trunk lines leading to the wastewater treatment plant (iv) solar photovoltaic panels to contribute to the wastewater treatment plant energy needs (v) reuse scheme.

The aim is to improve the current services, since less than 20% of the population in the project area is connected to a sewage collection system. In addition, even where sewage is collected, no treatment is applied, with wastewater being discharged to wadis or open channels, hence contaminating both surface/ground water as well as soil.

Additionnalité et impact

The project foresees the provision of a wastewater collection and treatment system for northeast Ramallah, in Palestine. Investments in sanitation infrastructure generate positive externalities through avoided pollution of the environment, surface and ground water. Therefore, the operation will bring substantial benefits to the population residing in the project area in terms of: (i) increasing access to safely managed sanitation services; (ii) environmental protection and depollution; (iii) improving public health, by protecting surface/underground water quality and reducing pollution; (iv) climate action thanks to wastewater reuse and sustainable water resources management in the context of water scarcity and the possible generation of renewable energy from solar PVs; (v) broadly speaking, promoting sustainable economic development, by contributing to the improvement of economic prospects and livelihoods of farmers in the area. Addressing these externalities and the resulting market failures thus contributes to achieving the EU, EIB's and national objectives of environmental protection and natural resource efficiency. Additionally, the project supports various sustainable development goals, in particular, but not limited to, contributing to clean water and sanitation, good health and wellbeing, and clean and affordable energy.

The long maturity of the EIB loan, its concessional financial terms with expected mobilization of a grant from the EU-Neighbourhood Investment Platform (EU NIP) are of high value to the Borrower and the project. Additionally, the long tenor, flexible terms of drawdowns adjusted to the needs of the project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will have a positive impact through: (i) increased access to safely managed sanitation services for the local population (ii) environmental protection and depollution adaptation (iii) reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through energy savings due to optimised, state-of-the-art wastewater treatment processes as well as solar energy (iii) adaptation to climate change impacts by potentially providing water for re-use in irrigation from the treated effluent and (iv) improved environmental and public health. Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The compliance with principles of relevant environmental EU legislation and EIB Environmental & Social Standards as well as climate change aspects will be further examined during appraisal.

The promoter (as an implementing agency) will have to follow the project procurement process according to the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the Palestinian Procurement Law.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 novembre 2023
10 janvier 2024
Documents liés
28/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER - Feasibility Study Report
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER - Feasibility Study Report
Date de publication
28 Sep 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169428923
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230080
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Palestine*
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER
Date de publication
17 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171315622
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230080
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Palestine*
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER - Feasibility Study Report
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER
Fiche technique
NORTHEAST RAMALLAH WASTEWATER

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

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Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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