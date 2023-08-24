VALMET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI

Fiche récapitulative
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
The project comprises the promoter's research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of machinery and solutions for pulp, paper, and energy industries and within automation systems, flow control solutions, services, and spare parts. The project covers the period between 2023 and 2026 and will be carried out primarily at the promoter's R&D locations in Finland and Sweden and to a minor extent in other smaller R&D locations in the European Union.
The Project aims at developing and maturing technologies, products and services that address customer needs in improving their performance while helping to respond to some of important global megatrends, notably enhancing raw materials efficiency, making efficient use of water and energy, promoting the use of renewable raw materials, and reducing emissions.
The project is eligible for financing under Article 309 (c), Common interest.
The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective.
Part of the Project contributes to the Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective and it is aligned with the principles of the REPowerEU plan.
The financing of this Project supports Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading.
The proposed EIB loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources, and the loan's flexible terms will improve the borrower's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the loan is expected to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and its implementation.
The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.