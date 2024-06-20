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NORTHERN POLAND ELECTRICITY GRID - REPOWEREU

Signature(s)

Montant
824 781 076,89 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 824 781 076,89 €
Énergie : 824 781 076,89 €
Date(s) de signature
6/11/2024 : 206 929 850,76 €
19/12/2024 : 211 764 705,84 €
17/03/2025 : 406 086 520,29 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHERN POLAND ELECTRICITY GRID - REPOWEREU
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI octroie plus de 200 millions d’euros au groupe ORLEN pour faire progresser la transition énergétique
Communiqués associés
Pologne : le groupe ORLEN reçoit plus de 400 millions d’euros au titre d’un prêt de la BEI pour poursuivre la modernisation du réseau d’électricité

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
8 novembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 06/11/2024
20230040
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NORTHERN POLAND ELECTRICITY GRID - REPOWEREU
ENERGA SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 3500 million (EUR 810 million)
PLN 5922 million (EUR 1371 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists in an investment programme of Energa SA electricity distribution network in Poland over the period 2023-2025. The programme includes investments in network rehabilitation and expansion, and metering.

The aim is to increase the distribution network capacity, maintain or increase its reliability, safety and security, renew existing assets and planned development (including renewable energy sources) as well as deploy smart technologies.

Additionnalité et impact

The Programme supports the modernization, reinforcement and digitalisation of the electricity distribution network infrastructure in northern and central Poland, consistently with the country's National Energy and Climate Plan and in alignment with EIB policies. All of the programme schemes are located in Cohesion Priority Regions. The programme is expected to deliver economic benefits over the financial return, in particular by addressing market failures linked to negative environmental externalities (reducing GHG emissions from power generation by connecting renewables and, indirectly, from mobility) and the supply of public goods (security of power supply) and has positive ESG impacts.

 

The Programme contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the programme will contribute to the Bank's ELP themes on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks) and Innovative technologies and new types of energy infrastructure (smart meters).

 

In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in Europe is considered eligible for classification as an activity contributing to climate change mitigation.

 

The project is expected to deliver good economic benefits and good broader social benefits. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.


The Promoter appreciates the financial value added provided by the EIB. The long tenor of the EIB loan (18) is well in line with the economic life of the underlying electricity distribution assets (>25 years) and it is perfectly suited to finance investments with long payback period such as the Project implemented by ORLEN. The funding of similar maturities is not available on the Polish bond or loan market. Customised terms such as flexible drawdown over the long availability period are of value to the Promoter because of the multiannual Project's implementation period. The EIB involvement should have a crowding-in effect and send a strong signalling effect to commercial banks operating in Poland, EBRD and other stakeholders that EIB is standing by to support the decarbonisation of the Polish energy sector.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
20 juin 2024
6 novembre 2024
Documents liés
22/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHERN POLAND ELECTRICITY GRID - REPOWEREU
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI octroie plus de 200 millions d’euros au groupe ORLEN pour faire progresser la transition énergétique
Communiqués associés
Pologne : le groupe ORLEN reçoit plus de 400 millions d’euros au titre d’un prêt de la BEI pour poursuivre la modernisation du réseau d’électricité

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHERN POLAND ELECTRICITY GRID - REPOWEREU
Date de publication
22 Jun 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
178493428
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230040
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
22/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHERN POLAND ELECTRICITY GRID - REPOWEREU
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
NORTHERN POLAND ELECTRICITY GRID - REPOWEREU
Fiche technique
NORTHERN POLAND ELECTRICITY GRID - REPOWEREU
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI octroie plus de 200 millions d’euros au groupe ORLEN pour faire progresser la transition énergétique
Communiqués associés
Pologne : le groupe ORLEN reçoit plus de 400 millions d’euros au titre d’un prêt de la BEI pour poursuivre la modernisation du réseau d’électricité

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Pologne : la BEI octroie plus de 200 millions d’euros au groupe ORLEN pour faire progresser la transition énergétique
Communiqués associés
Pologne : le groupe ORLEN reçoit plus de 400 millions d’euros au titre d’un prêt de la BEI pour poursuivre la modernisation du réseau d’électricité
Autres liens
Related public register
22/06/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORTHERN POLAND ELECTRICITY GRID - REPOWEREU

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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