EPTA SUSTAINABLE REFRIGERATION

The Project will allow the Promoter's to develop and produce energy-efficient and customer centric refrigeration solutions, benefiting from of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) and digitalisation to increase productivity and strengthen its competitive edge.





The Project will contribute to developing the Promoter's knowledge and expertise in the field of refrigeration. The results of the RDI activities will develop sustainable product solutions, which will allow the Promoter's clients to reduce their operating cost and to make use of more sustainable products.





The Promoter's investments will accelerate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry through the Promoter's collaboration with industrial partners, research institutes and academia and through the Promoter's active Intellectual Property strategy.





The Project is eligible for financing under the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal sub-objective Research, Innovation and Digital (RID).





The Project, by supporting the Promoter's investments in RDI, manufacturing and digitalisation supports technologies that prevent food waste primarily in the Retail sector and thus contributes to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) policy objective.





The investments to be financed are expected to support the EU policy priorities under Horizon Europe Cluster 6.





The financing of this Project supports activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading. The financing addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new product technologies.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the funding needs of the promoter providing additional flexibility in terms of longer tenors (particularly given the current tighter liquidity in the banking sector) and lower cost of funding. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter financial structure by spreading out its repayment profile, reducing the cost of newly incurred indebtedness as well as diversifying its funding base.