ELECTROLUX ENERGY EFFICIENT WHITE GOODS RDI

The Project is in line with the Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) objective of InvestEU. The relevant investments will be in the field of home appliances that are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective.





A part of the Project contributes also to the Bank's Economic and social cohesion cross-cutting objective. The support to RDI in the field of energy efficient products also through digitalisation, contribute to the Bank's transversal objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES).





The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading.





The Promoter's experienced management and proven R&D capabilities, its focus on R&D, innovation and sustainability, and its technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement a sound and sustainable Project. The Project integrates positive environmental and social dimensions, contributes to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contributes to the Bank's policy objectives.





The Bank's contribution to the Project stems from its support to the diversification of Borrower's financing sources combined with the flexible drawdown terms, longer availability and financial benefits, thereby facilitating the Project's financing and its full implementation. EIB financing would support the Company's continuous RDI efforts, particularly in areas with uncertain innovation outcomes or high business cyclicality. In this way, the Bank remains aligned with its role in providing countercyclical support to a strong EU industrial leader.

The additionality elements of the EIB financing under InvestEU would be a larger facility to Electrolux than the EIB could provide under own risk. The InvestEU guarantee will allow the Bank to maximize its support to the Company otherwise not possible, due to the Bank's existing risk exposure limits. Such support is essential for Electrolux's sizeable RDI plan, which is expected to contribute to the advancement of the EU industry technology leadership, and to maintain Electrolux's competitiveness and subsequently EU's competitiveness in a very competitive global market.





The Project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.