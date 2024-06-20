BOSCH SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION BOOST

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The project relates to the promoter's investments in the expansion of the manufacturing capacity for the promoter's semiconductor technologies, components, subsystems and systems with a focus on consumer electronics and electrical mobility. The project is being implemented at two of the promoter's locations in Germany.
The project will reinforce the European semiconductor technology ecosystem by providing energy-efficient, highly performant, and secure/trustworthy components to key European industrial sectors.
The project concerns private sector investments in production lines for high value-added products that contribute to the competitiveness of all major economic sectors in the EU. The semiconductor value chain is of strategic importance for Europe and has a prominent position under a number of EU policies with the overall objective to reverse the declining European share of this market and to ensure that Europe makes the best of this technology to boost innovation, growth and jobs creation across the economy. The project is in line with the European Chips Act to guarantee secure and stable supply chains contributing to reaching the 20% global production capacity target for the EU.
The promoter's experienced management and project implementation capabilities, its focus on innovation and sustainability, its established relationships and reputation in the customer industries as well as its technological edge will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.
The Bank's additionality to the project is further underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as a positive signalling effect on other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation and diversification of the company's financing sources.
The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.
Semiconductor RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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