MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION

The infrastructures deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of the mobile broadband networks in the respective markets. The project will enable the roll out of new base stations in rural areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas especially in hot spots, with a view on supporting the ongoing rollout of 5G networks. Accordingly, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity.

The project will furthermore enable improved access to innovative broadband services and thereby support the transition into a more service-based economy for the areas covered. Finally, the project will reduce the digital divide within the markets where it is operating.

EIB will support the company with access to long-term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirror the economic life of its investments. In addition, the EIB loan will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project and the promoter, which expects to speed up the crowding-in of other commercial and public lenders.