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MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Montant
315 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Portugal : 18 900 000 €
Espagne : 28 350 000 €
Italie : 63 000 000 €
Pologne : 66 150 000 €
France : 138 600 000 €
Télécom : 315 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/07/2023 : 18 900 000 €
24/07/2023 : 28 350 000 €
24/07/2023 : 63 000 000 €
24/07/2023 : 66 150 000 €
24/07/2023 : 138 600 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
06/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Communiqués associés
La BEI et Cellnex signent un prêt de €315 millions visant à soutenir le déploiement d’infrastructures 5G et la transition numérique en Europe

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 juillet 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/07/2023
20230012
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
CELLNEX TELECOM SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 315 million
EUR 631 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns new mobile network towers and rooftop sites for mobile broadband base stations, as well as site upgrades to host more than one mobile operator. It also covers very high capacity links to connect the towers to the operators' core networks, distributed antenna systems to massively increase network capacity in traffic hotspots and energy efficiency. Additionally, it includes renewable energy investments to save costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The infrastructure investments will be crucial to expand the mobile broadband networks coverage and capacity in the respective markets. By enabling the rollout of new base stations in rural areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas, the project aims to support the ongoing rollout of 5G networks.

Additionnalité et impact

The infrastructures deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of the mobile broadband networks in the respective markets. The project will enable the roll out of new base stations in rural areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas especially in hot spots, with a view on supporting the ongoing rollout of 5G networks. Accordingly, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity.

The project will furthermore enable improved access to innovative broadband services and thereby support the transition into a more service-based economy for the areas covered. Finally, the project will reduce the digital divide within the markets where it is operating.

EIB will support the company with access to long-term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirror the economic life of its investments. In addition, the EIB loan will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project and the promoter, which expects to speed up the crowding-in of other commercial and public lenders.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The construction of mobile network infrastructure will be carried out in compliance with the corresponding building codes and permit requirements. The related footprint is usually small and potential impacts are limited to noise and dust during the construction period. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC (to be completed as relevant/applicable) will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then EIB would duly inform the European Commission, requiring the promoter to apply those rules.

Commentaires

N/A

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
12 juillet 2023
24 juillet 2023
Documents liés
06/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La BEI et Cellnex signent un prêt de €315 millions visant à soutenir le déploiement d’infrastructures 5G et la transition numérique en Europe

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Date de publication
6 Sep 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
173790135
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230012
Secteur(s)
Télécom
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Pologne
Italie
Espagne
Portugal
Disponible au public
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MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
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MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION
Communiqués associés
La BEI et Cellnex signent un prêt de €315 millions visant à soutenir le déploiement d’infrastructures 5G et la transition numérique en Europe

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Communiqués associés
La BEI et Cellnex signent un prêt de €315 millions visant à soutenir le déploiement d’infrastructures 5G et la transition numérique en Europe
Autres liens
Related public register
06/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MOBILE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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