EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA 2023-2027

By supporting the region of Extremadura's co-financing obligations for investments under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, the Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal objectives of Economic and Social Cohesion as well as to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure, disaster recovery and prevention measures and natural-resource protection and sustainable use. Among the main impacts of the Project are the use of more energy-efficient machinery and equipment used in agriculture, stronger resilience and better protection of forest eco-systems, as well as knowledge spillovers from the transmission of best practice in agriculture.

EIB financing provides the client with attractive financial conditions, including long tenor and grace periods, especially when compared to alternative funding sources. EIB financing also provides flexible loan terms, which are better suited for the implementation of the Project. Finally, EIB financing supports the Promoter to achieve diversification of funding sources and a stable capital structure.







