PBZ LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to Mid-caps in Croatia in order to foster their access to finance and contribute to the long-term economic growth. Given the economic uncertainty exacerbated by supply chain constraints, inflation, rising interest rates, energy security constraints, the lasting effects of the pandemic as well as the geopolitical tensions in some of the European neighbouring countries, the proposed risk sharing operation may help to alleviate some of the pressures faced by the real economy.

The Financial Intermediary of the present operation is an established player in the target market and a repeat client of the EIB, having successfully implemented previous operations. The guarantee may alleviate capital and credit related concerns of the Financial Intermediary and thereby free up additional lending capacity. The EIB contribution is structured on assuming credit risks to the Final Beneficiaries and thereby allowing the Financial Intermediary to engage into transactions that it would not have engaged in without the EIB's intervention. The operation is expected to carry a signalling effect, thereby crowding in other parties.