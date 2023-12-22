SANDBATTERY (IEU TI)

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective to finance strategic investment in the area of the green transition through demonstration projects of related technologies.





The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.





The promoter (GDI) plans to scale up a production process to produce silicon anodes in Lauenförde (Germany). The silicon anodes offer significant advantages in terms of specific capacity and charging speed compared to current anode technology.





The project addresses several market failures related to financing of a small, innovative, high-growth company.





The project has positive climate externalities as it contributes to decarbonisation of the transport sector.





EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.